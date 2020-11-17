Partnership plans for Season of Hope with gift cards

Partnership plans for Season of Hope There were clear skies over Desloge during the recent Parkland Toy Run, which benefits Season of Hope.

And that is a good thing, since Season of Hope will need help next year if it's safe to distribute toys.

Bunch said even though they’re not distributing toys this year, the board that runs the non-profit received a bit of bad news recently. Toys that were donated last year, but didn’t appear on kids’ 2019 wish lists, were being saved for this year in hopes they’d appear on 2020 — well, now 2021 — wish lists. Bunch said they’ve been stolen.

“The owner of the storage facility called us and asked, ‘Did you leave the lock off your storage locker?’ Of course we said no, and sure enough, the lock was off and all the bags and boxes were gone,” he said. “Sometime in the last couple of months, it happened...

“It was pretty brash. It was about $4,000 worth of toys. All of them were brand-new and I suspect someone tried to return many of them, most of them had stickers on them.”

Bunch said he made a report with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office and reported the loss to insurance. The storage facility owner is checking surveillance video, Bunch said, to see if there might have been a truck with a lot of black plastic bags leaving the complex.