Partnership plans for Season of Hope with gift cards

It might be a year of altered plans, political strife and general worry, but St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCP) wants to remind people the area is also getting ready to enter the Season of Hope.
Season of Hope is the annual charity in which social workers and teachers refer hundreds of local, needy kids to SFCCP, which raises money to buy, collect and wrap the kids’ gifts according to their wish-lists.
But that’s in a “normal” year. SFCCP Director Bill Bunch said due to the spread of coronavirus, they just couldn’t ask their volunteers to risk their health handling the gifts or making extra trips to shop. They’re going the gift card route.
“In a normal year, we’d collect probably $50,000 worth of toys, which we can’t do this year, so we need to collect more money than we have in the past to replace those toys,” he said. “If we want to get to that $75-per-child threshold with gift cards, we’ll need more gift cards, since we can’t take toy donations.”
He said they’re hoping to make Christmas brighter with enough gift cards for 1,040 kids this year, although in 2019 they met the holiday wishes of 1,291 children.
“We target to do less than that this year because we know donations might be down, people might not be working right now who normally contribute,” he said.
“Some have expressed concern about gift cards being abused by other family members who want to buy their own things, but we’ve found a solution to that,” he continued. “We can get a corporate credit card account with Walmart whereby we can purchase gift cards that cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco, firearms or lottery tickets.
"We worried that some people might use them to buy the wrong things, but we have to trust that most people will use them to buy the kids’ Christmas gifts.”
Those who want to help make local kids’ Christmas wishes come true can send monetary donations online through PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/SeasonOfHopeSFCCP, or mail a check made out to SFCCP to 1101 Weber Road, Ste. 202, Farmington, MO 63640. As always, all gifts are tax-deductible. Gift cards can also be dropped off at the SFCCP office at the St. Francois County Weber Road facility, although the organization asks that the amount be noted on the back of the card, and increments of $25 would be appreciated.
People can also go online to fill out the 2020 Season of Hope Sponsor Commitment Form or can call 573-431-3173.
Recently, Parkland Cycle Servants, the Park Hills-based chapter of Christian Motorcycle Association, held the Parkland Toy Run, annually held the first weekend in November. This year, according to President Jeff Thomas, the Christian motorcycle club raised $1,125 in gift cards and money, along with about $150 in food for Shared Blessings Transitional Homeless Shelter and $75 in toys to be stored for next year’s program.
There were clear skies over Desloge during the recent Parkland Toy Run, which benefits Season of Hope.
Support Local Journalism
And that is a good thing, since Season of Hope will need help next year if it's safe to distribute toys.
Bunch said even though they’re not distributing toys this year, the board that runs the non-profit received a bit of bad news recently. Toys that were donated last year, but didn’t appear on kids’ 2019 wish lists, were being saved for this year in hopes they’d appear on 2020 — well, now 2021 — wish lists. Bunch said they’ve been stolen.
Parkland Toy Run collects food for Shared Blessings and toys for Season of Hope.
“The owner of the storage facility called us and asked, ‘Did you leave the lock off your storage locker?’ Of course we said no, and sure enough, the lock was off and all the bags and boxes were gone,” he said. “Sometime in the last couple of months, it happened...
“It was pretty brash. It was about $4,000 worth of toys. All of them were brand-new and I suspect someone tried to return many of them, most of them had stickers on them.”
Bunch said he made a report with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office and reported the loss to insurance. The storage facility owner is checking surveillance video, Bunch said, to see if there might have been a truck with a lot of black plastic bags leaving the complex.
“We’ve put stuff in there every year and last year we had more in there this year than last year, and nothing happened down there,” he said. “I don’t know if someone saw us taking things in there, but they’re black bags, so they wouldn’t know what was in them. It’s pretty aggravating, you hear about this stuff happening in the big city, but not down here.
“But those toys are what we keep to begin the year, we put them all out on a table first, and when the wish lists come in, people shop from the table first, and if they can’t find what they need, they go shopping to fill out the wish list. Next year, we won’t have anything to start with.”
Bunch said they’re hoping to exceed the $50,000 they hope to raise.
“If we get more money in, schools and organizations have kids on wait lists, and we’ll be able to go back and get some of them, too,” he said. “That’ll be easier to do with the gift cards, it would have been harder if we were distributing toys and clothing this year.”
Some of their faithful volunteers have already elected to give money in place of time this year.
“One lady already sent us a letter and said, ‘I won’t be able to help you shop this year due to COVID, but I’m sending you a donation instead,’” Bunch said. “She’s an elderly person and she’s good to help us every year.
"Hopefully everyone will come through for us this year, they have in the past.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.