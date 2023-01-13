Parts of Bismarck under boil water order

Parts of Bismarck are under an emergency boil water order until further notice.

According to Mayor Seth Radford, a contractor struck a water main on Merle Avenue Friday, prompting a boil order for the southeast Bismarck area.

Streets impacted include Merle Street, Robinhood Lane, Sloan Avenue, Eggers Street, Odell Avenue, Plainview Avenue, Ozark Avenue, Shady Oak Lane, Blackberry Lane, and Loughboro Road.

There is not a current end date in sight due to the upcoming federal holiday. Radford said the Missouri Department of Natural Resources require three negative samples and because of the holiday it may not be until the middle to end of next week before the boil order ends.

The boil order is just for water consumed, and because every other system is working correctly it is not required for residents in the affected area to conserve water.

Until lifted, residents in the affected area should only use water that has been boiled for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food, mixing baby formula, making ice, giving water to pets, coffee makers, and dish washing.

Residents do not need to boil water for washing clothes, car washing, flushing toilets, and running a dishwasher with a sanitizing cycle.