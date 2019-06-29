The Battle of Fredericktown Museum has been included in the Missouri Civil War Passport Program.
Other museums such as the Battle of Pilot Knob are also included in the program designed to point out the various battles that took place during the Civil War in Missouri. The state-wide program includes 41 sites to be visited.
Developed by Fry's Lyon Foundation and endorsed by the Missouri State Parks, the idea is for visitors to have their passport, which can be purchased at the Battle of Fredericktown Museum along with the other locations, stamped at each location.
Visitors who collect stamps from every location by Dec. 31, 2021 qualify for a certificate of completion.
"It feels good to be a part of a greater effort to promote local history," Site Administrator Scott Bates said. "We have been here for 11 years now and are still fighting the battle for publicity. This is an important step for us, not only as a museum, but as a community as well."
Bates said heritage tourism is an untapped resource for the community with its rich heritage and mining history. He said tapping into that scene can bring in more revenue for the city.
"Tourism is a large industry with a plethora of opportunities," Bates said. "People naturally want to know where they came from and how we got to where we are. We try to accommodate that need and fill in the gaps."
Bates said the Battle of Fredericktown is sometimes forgotten because it took place so early on in the war.
"We like to focus on places like Pilot Knob because it still has the earthworks fort from the battle and it took place later in the war," Bates said. "The significance of the battle of Fredericktown is one of supply and demand. In this case it was lead for bullets. The supply was here and everyone needed it. This is why this battle occurred so early."
Bates said the Battle of Fredericktown shaped how the war was fought in Missouri.
"If the Confederates had taken control of Fredericktown and the area, supply lines between Pilot Knob and Cape Girardeau would have been severed and it would have caused a logistical nightmare for the Union forces."
Bates said it is important to remember the events that shaped us into who we are as a community.
"We may not agree with how things were done or the decisions that were made but we have to remember that we have the ability of looking back and seeing the outcome, the people of that time did not," Bates said. "I want my children to know that the Battle of Fredericktown existed and that Old Abe the War Eagle got her start to fame right here in little old Fredericktown on October 21, 1861, and has since moved on to be known as the mascot for the 101st Screaming Eagles, the eagle of our national seal and a universal symbol for freedom around the world."
Bates said you will never know the significance of something until you know it's history.
For more information and a complete list of passport sites visit mo-passport.org
