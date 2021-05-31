Pastor Bone receives award

A very special and well-earned statewide award was recently presented to a local pastor.
This Park Hills resident is known as a leader with a true servant’s heart. He is known as selfless, generous, helpful, thoughtful, patient, kind and giving. He’s a good listener and takes time to listen to others in need.
The last year has been a difficult time for this pastor. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, he lost his loving wife when she died suddenly in August. Through his grief, this man has still shown strength and continued to serve others. Even on some of his darkest days, he shows comfort and compassion to others.
His identity is clearly and deeply rooted in Christ.
It is said that one of the greatest examples of love is to show service to others, and that is exactly what Eddie Bone has done for nearly 40 years. He has served as pastor of First United Methodist Church in Park Hills for nearly 30 years.
When COVID-19 closed church and business doors last spring, FUMC of Park Hills was also affected. The congregation prayed for answers as to how to continue worshipping God through a pandemic.
As Bone said, the virus was “a pastor’s nightmare.”
Bone was filled with worry and anxiety for his church and for the future. His greatest fear when the stay-at-home order went into effect was that people would not return to church.
A small team of church members had already come up with the idea of live-streamed online services. At first, they experienced several technical difficulties. There were fewer than 100 people watching the services at that time.
When COVID-19 struck, Bone struggled when the church was forced to close its doors. Ryan Hassell, music director at the time, had called Bone one evening to talk. Bone shared his concerns with Hassell who then said, “Eddie, we know how to do this. Let us help you.”
Bone prayed and relied on his faith and also support from wife Elaine. At this point, Bone felt God was beginning to do something big.
Weeks later, the church’s team, including pianist Sharron Archer, Hassell and wife Angie, organist Bob Gerig, Adam Brewer, John Christeson and Bone, created a Sunday worship service that became viewed by more than 10,000 people across the country. People from Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas and California viewed services. Bone’s uncle, a semi-retired resident of Thailand, used FUMC’s church service recordings to help at a seminary and Bible school.
Even though the world was amidst a pandemic, Bone felt they were experiencing a revival with a special, encouraging energy.
A generous donation by a church member made it possible to upgrade the quality of the service recordings.
Bone said the online services were a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to impact people like we have never done before – in a comfortable, inviting way. Because of the virus and stipulations that have gone with it, we have been able to make a difference.”
The impact of the church’s online services was huge; many viewers had never gone to a church anywhere and connected with FUMC members. People were reminded of hope, inspiration and that they were not alone.
“As a pastor, I’m so thankful for this church and that we operate from the perspective of working together,” said Bone. “The people in our church help me remember the truth in this. The joy and excitement of it is working together. The ministry is something we do together.”
The Daily Journal wrote a story about FUMC and Bone’s desire to connect with their congregation during the pandemic. After the story appeared in the Daily Journal, it was picked up by Lee Enterprises newspapers nationwide.
Fast forward nearly a year later, Bone received a call from Gateway Regional District Superintendent Linda Harris to inform him that he had received the prestigious Denman Clergy Award for Evangelism.
Harris and a crew recently traveled to Park Hills to present Bone with his special award. A video was created to be shown during the Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church’s virtual ceremony on May 19 to honor the MOAC 2021 Award recipients. The link for this video is https://vimeo.com/543348335. The Rev. Roger Ross congratulated Bone on receiving the award. Bone represented the Gateway Regional District.
The entire MOAC 2021 awards ceremony can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/moumethodist/videos/234892175099469. Bone’s award begins around the 24-minute point in the video.
Harris said she nominated Bone for the award because he’s done outstanding work. When FUMC transitioned to online services, this was not an easy task.
“It was all new,” said Harris, “and Eddie and his congregation learned how to do things together. He was willing to step out of his comfort zone and reach people in a new way.”
She said Bone has a “passion for evangelism and for his willingness and creativity to reach out to those around him.”
Bone’s passion for evangelism began when he was barely 14. He started as a youth guest speaker at various churches throughout the Bootheel and wherever his mother would drive him. His parents were Miles Edward Sr. and Almeda (Jones) Bone.
Bone’s father died when he was 10 in Gideon. To this day, he still remembers how members of the Methodist church comforted him.
His mother passed away in 1989.
Bone carried his passion to serve others throughout his life and became a minister. He later married his wife Elaine who also felt led to help Bone in the ministry. He credits his deceased wife for her strong support, encouragement, love and shared compassion to lead others to Christ.
He knew his wife would have been so happy to celebrate her husband’s well-earned win of the Denman award.
“I can imagine how she danced in Heaven when she knew I’d won,” said Bone. “I would not have received this award if I hadn’t had her support.”
The Harry Denman Evangelism Award is in honor of Dr. Harry Denman, a Methodist lay leader and evangelist who exemplified and taught a simple life. He was born in 1893 in Alabama. He created the non-profit Foundation for Evangelism in 1949, most notable for being the home of the Harry Denman Evangelism Awards given to clergy and lay persons for outstanding service in evangelism. He felt it was the duty of every Christian to be an evangelist.
Denman retired in 1965 and died in 1976.
The Rev. Billy Graham had a special relationship with Denman, a man described by Graham as “one of the great mentors for evangelism.”
Graham said, “I never knew a man who encouraged more people in the field of evangelism than Harry Denman.”
According to The Foundation for Evangelism’s website, Denman award recipients are distinguished by their commitment to consistently introduce others to Christ in all ministry settings. This Denman award has been presented to Methodist clergy and laity for more than 30 years.
The Harry Denman Award honors United Methodists selected by the conference for their exceptional ministry of evangelism, expressed in word, sign and deed to bring people into a life transforming relationship with Christ. The recipient of this award consistently introduces those they serve to Christ and are critical in helping others to start or reignite their faith journey.
Recipients of the Denman award have changed the lives of those around them through their own lives and ministry. And that is something Bone has done for more than 40 years.
