Pastor Bone receives award

Bone said the online services were a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to impact people like we have never done before – in a comfortable, inviting way. Because of the virus and stipulations that have gone with it, we have been able to make a difference.”

The impact of the church’s online services was huge; many viewers had never gone to a church anywhere and connected with FUMC members. People were reminded of hope, inspiration and that they were not alone.

“As a pastor, I’m so thankful for this church and that we operate from the perspective of working together,” said Bone. “The people in our church help me remember the truth in this. The joy and excitement of it is working together. The ministry is something we do together.”

The Daily Journal wrote a story about FUMC and Bone’s desire to connect with their congregation during the pandemic. After the story appeared in the Daily Journal, it was picked up by Lee Enterprises newspapers nationwide.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fast forward nearly a year later, Bone received a call from Gateway Regional District Superintendent Linda Harris to inform him that he had received the prestigious Denman Clergy Award for Evangelism.