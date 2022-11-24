Pastor McRaven: Be thankful for the deeper things

Thanksgiving is a time of year that induces a range of memories, thoughts and emotions. For some, Thanksgiving represents the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the day before Black Friday. Others see Thanksgiving as an opportunity to catch a few more NFL football games. But for most of us, it is a chance to get together with our families and extended families to share a wonderful meal and to give thanks for God’s blessings in our lives.

I remember when I was a kid at church hearing Hezekiah Butterworth’s “Five Kernels of Corn,” the poem commemorating the pilgrims’ early struggles. Using clear Scotch tape, they attached five corn kernels to our plate so when we ate our meal, we could contemplate the five kernels and the perils of our forefathers. Fortunately, today our Thanksgiving meals are much more bountiful. But what does Thanksgiving mean to you? What should we be thankful for? The average person would respond, “I am thankful for my family, my home, cars, my job and that I have a few dollars in my bank account.” Those are all things that one should be thankful for. However, I would like for us to think harder, to dig deeper, and to realize other important things in our lives that we should be thankful for.

I recently saw a Christian book lying on a desk and I recognized the name of the author and I asked if I could look at the book. As I began to thumb through it and read its content, I realized how shallow and superficial this book was. There was no depth. It contained buzz words and popular phrases, but it was missing any relevant substance. This caused me to realize many Christians and many people in general are satisfied with the superficial, what’s on the surface. According to Proverbs 25:2, It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter. That means there is something deeper, and it is up to us to search for it and find it.

I have lived in the Mineral Area for most of my life, and I remember when I bought my first home more than 20 years ago. During the closing, I had a stack of papers I had to sign over three inches thick. About halfway through, I was asked to sign a paper that I acknowledged that the property I was purchasing was “surface rights only.” I blatantly refused to sign the paper at first, and the lady from the abstract company was becoming increasingly agitated with me. There was still a large stack of paper in front me and she kept telling me repeatedly, “This is normal. Everyone that buys property in St Francois County has to do this.”

I begrudgingly signed it and have signed one for every piece of property I have purchased since, but I never liked it! I want access to what is under the surface. In my mind it was not fair some mining company owned all the mineral rights on my property. Fortunately for us we have access to the deeper things of God through His Word, the Bible, and through the preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

We also have access to deeper things within ourselves. If we are brave enough to explore and dig a little. I would like to challenge you this Thanksgiving to be thankful for the deeper things. Those things may require some thought, personal reflection and contemplation.

One might argue it is difficult to be thankful at all right now. Our nation is profoundly divided. We are experiencing the pains of inflation in the economy, there is a war raging between Russian and Ukraine, and even the unprecedented threat of nuclear war looms in the distance. We have also recently come out of a global pandemic, and some may be struggling to find optimism. On the surface one may find it challenging to be thankful, but if you dig a little, there are treasures to be found. So, what should we be thankful for amid all this turmoil?

One thing I am very thankful for is “the journey.” The journey is the process of becoming who we are: the life experiences, both good and bad, which we have encountered along the way; adversity and the challenges; and the times we were knocked down but did not stay down. The good news is if you are reading this article, you are still on your journey and the outcome of that journey is still being written.

I am thankful for all the hard times, and believe me I have had a lot of them. They started very early in my life. I am thankful for every time I was knocked down, for each kick I took while I was down, for every time I was looked over, and for every time I was told, “you will never make it.” All these experiences served as motivation for me to get back up, to try, and do my best to succeed. You see, even when others gave up on me, God never did. He has always had a plan for my life, a destiny. Each life experience I encountered along the way was forming me, building me, constructing me into who I am today. And if I have a destiny, you have a destiny! This is certainly something we should be thankful for.

Another important thing we should be thankful for is “perspective,” especially the right perspective. Not long ago, a popular phrase in psychology was “perception is reality.” I suppose this can be true if you have the right perception, but if not, then I guess one may live in a faulty reality. Perspective is a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something, your point of view. Having the right perspective is of the upmost importance when we think about being thankful.

God has given me the opportunity to work in some great places during my career. I spent nearly a decade as an eligibility specialist with the Family Support division. It was an intense position in social work, assisting people with obtaining benefits. I worked in this position because my goal and passion have always been to help people. Periodically, I would have to approach my supervisor and ask for a day or two off because I needed to get perspective on why I was there and what I was doing. The job could be stressful, and at times I would get frustrated with the people I served.

Many times, when you work with people it is hard to have the right perspective, especially if you are not allowing God’s love to flow through you. Each time I had to take off and seek perspective, God always gave it to me. He always reminded me of why I was in this station in life at this particular time and how important it is to speak into the lives of the people who need you. Having the right perspective leads to purpose, and purpose ignites passion and drives us toward our destiny! This allows us to directly impact those people whom God places along our path. I am so thankful for the right perspective.

And finally, I am thankful I live in the Mineral Area, the Lead Belt of Southeast Missouri. Surprisingly considering our current culture, there are still tens of millions of people who are thankful for being Americans. I am also one of them, but I like to dig a little deeper. I am thankful to be from Missouri. I am thankful I have the opportunity to live in this great state, to see the rolling hills of the Ozarks, visit the natural wonders, and experience the awesome visuals of one of the greatest places on Earth. I love the colorful, historical characters who called Missouri their home. I love reading about their exploits and visiting their hometowns. I love the fact that the people on the coasts call this “fly over country.” I call it God’s Country!

I shared an experience not long ago which reminded me how much I love where I live. On October 3, 2022, I attended my daughter Dhatri’s middle school volleyball game as the West County Lady Bulldogs traveled to Potosi to take on the Potosi Lady Trojans. I am going to be honest, middle school volleyball is not always the most exciting or riveting event that you may attend. This night, however, was very different. There was inspiration, excitement, emotion, and brilliance, and none of it had anything to do with the athletic contest. Before the eighth-grade game, we were asked to all rise for the playing of the National Anthem. But due to technical difficulties, the recorded version of the National Anthem would not play. But before the starting lineups could be announced, the girls from the Potosi volleyball team began to implore loudly, “Can we sing the National Anthem? Can we please sing the National Anthem?” After very brief deliberation, permission was given. Those young girls began to lead the most beautiful rendition of the National Anthem I have ever heard. As their voices began to carry throughout John Evans Middle School, hope began to radiate through the air. The atmosphere in that building became one of unity, patriotism and encouragement. As I stood there singing and listening with tears rolling down my face, I felt so proud my children have attended West County and that I am a teacher at Potosi High School, a pastor, an American, and that I live in the great state of Missouri! I was able to share this moment with my wife, Nikki, my two older children Dake and Dori, and my spiritual father, Mickey Davis. I will never forget that experience and how thankful it made me feel.

No matter who you are, where you are, or what you are going through, if you put a little effort into digging deeper, you will find so many things to be thankful for.

Happy Thanksgiving!