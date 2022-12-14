Pastor Roberts retires

Pastor Francis Roberts was given a grand send-off at the Pine Lodge Baptist Church Oct. 23. He started his ministry at Coffman Baptist Church Jan. 5, 1967, and was ordained to the ministry there in July. In 2019, he returned to their pastorate.

Roberts made the decision to retire due to health considerations when the COVID pandemic hit. The recognition deserved by Roberts was delayed due to the pandemic. His loving wife Norma passed away Oct. 3, 2021; she had been the pianist for the church.

A surprise luncheon and tribute was held to recognize and celebrate his many years as pastor in the Lord’s service. Pastor Tim Mattingly asked the Lord’s blessing on the food and fellowship. Roberts believes strongly, you have to love and care for people to be a pastor.

The Coffman Church where he began and ended as pastor was hit by a tornado Oct. 24, 2021, which destroyed the fellowship building; Pine Lodge Baptist Church stepped in to host the tribute to Roberts.

Roberts will be living near his sister and her husband near Potosi.