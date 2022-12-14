 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pastor Roberts retires

  • 0

Pastor Francis Roberts was given a grand send-off at the Pine Lodge Baptist Church Oct. 23. He started his ministry at Coffman Baptist Church Jan. 5, 1967, and was ordained to the ministry there in July. In 2019, he returned to their pastorate.

Roberts made the decision to retire due to health considerations when the COVID pandemic hit. The recognition deserved by Roberts was delayed due to the pandemic. His loving wife Norma passed away Oct. 3, 2021; she had been the pianist for the church.

A surprise luncheon and tribute was held to recognize and celebrate his many years as pastor in the Lord’s service. Pastor Tim Mattingly asked the Lord’s blessing on the food and fellowship. Roberts believes strongly, you have to love and care for people to be a pastor.

The Coffman Church where he began and ended as pastor was hit by a tornado Oct. 24, 2021, which destroyed the fellowship building; Pine Lodge Baptist Church stepped in to host the tribute to Roberts.

People are also reading…

Roberts will be living near his sister and her husband near Potosi.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire destroys Bismarck bar

Fire destroys Bismarck bar

A total of 16 fire departments responded to a fire Wednesday night at Almost Home Bar and Grill, formerly West Side Inn, located at 1000 Veter…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News