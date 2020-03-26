Pastor Schaefer: Focus on faith, hope and love

"You can't control what others are going to do," Schaefer said. "If they're going to follow the rule of social distancing. How much toilet paper they're going to buy. How they'll respond to all this. But you can control what you do, how you respond, how you show up during this time and how you can let your love and your faith be what controls you, not fear."

Schaefer said even if we can not be there in person, we can still be there for others in different ways.

"If you do have an abundance, look for ways and opportunities to give that will help others who might not have much right now," Schaefer said. "We can reach out to one another, not physically of course, but take some time each day and give someone a call just to check in on how they're doing, especially if it's someone who's older or lives alone."

Schaefer said look for ways you can be a helper for the people around you. He said take care of others but also take care of yourself and cut yourself a break.

"Know that not everything is going to be perfect with you, your kids, your family right now and that's OK not to be OK," Schaefer said. "This is the first time any of us are doing something like this. There's going to be a learning curve and there's going to be some bumps in the road, it's just going to happen. Expect it."