This year, we invited Pastor Seth Durbin with The Bridge Community Church - Bonne Terre to share the Easter message.

In today’s culture, we find ourselves grasping to place our hope in so many things. We find ourselves placing hope in our friends or family members. We may place hope in politicians, athletes, leaders and celebrities. We may even place our hope in material things, social media or news outlets. We often put our hope in these people or things in an attempt to fill the empty spaces inside of our souls. We usually do this in an attempt to be filled with joy, comfort and peace, or even to feel a sense of belonging.

However, when we put hope in all of these things, we find that they ultimately fade, let us down, or break our trust. So where can we place our hope and not be let down? Who can we trust? What can we place our hope in that will not fade away tomorrow?

Thankfully, our hope can be found in the Gospel of Jesus, who “loved me and gave himself for me” (Galatians 2:20 ESV). We can have hope because of his life, death, and resurrection. All of Scripture points to the hope that we have in this life being found in the person and the work of Jesus.

The Apostle Paul said: “For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures” (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 ESV).

This good news is of “first importance” because it is the foundation on which we build our hope. Why is this good news for us?

1. When Jesus died for our sins, it was an act of grace. We all sin and fall short of God’s glory, as Romans 3 tells us. And the punishment for sin is death, but He took the punishment on our behalf. For us, this means we have a Savior who loves us despite our flaws and forgives us even when we don’t deserve it. This is good news!

2. When Jesus was buried, our sin and shame went into the ground with Him. For us, this means if we have faith in Him, our sins (past and future) are covered. This is good news!

3. When Jesus rose back to life on the third day, he defeated sin and death forever. For us, this means if we have faith in Him, we have eternal life with Him. This is great news!

Romans 5 tells us that we can now have peace through God because of our faith in Jesus which leads us to rejoice in hope. We all long to rejoice, but the only thing that can bring us true, lasting joy and peace is putting all our hope in Jesus.

Instead of placing hope in things that fade, may we place our hope and faith in Jesus’ finished work on the cross. This hope we have in the resurrected Jesus isn’t just for a moment, it’s eternal because “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8 ESV).

This Easter, may we place our hope in the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.