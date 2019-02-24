The pastor of a local church was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening while crossing the street in Potosi.
Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum said according to officers who investigated the incident, Robert “Bobby” Adams was crossing the street in a designated crosswalk in front of Declue Funeral Home when he was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse traveling eastbound on East High Street.
Chief Gum said the official report is not completed but the preliminary report states, “The vehicle ... failed to yield to Mr. Adams, who was in the crosswalk, and he was struck.”
According to sources, Adams reportedly suffered several traumatic injuries and was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Louis by ambulance. He was later transported to Mercy Hospital-St.Louis.
Adams is a pastor at Bismark Church of God and lives in Potosi.
Updates of his condition were posted throughout the night via social media by family members and by Elevate Faith Church of God Senior Pastor Dane Corbett, explaining Adam’s extensive list of injuries.
Corbett asked for prayers in the post saying, ”This is very hard for his family and church. Let us hold them up In prayer.”
Adams was scheduled for surgery at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to updates from the family.
