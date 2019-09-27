America’s 200-year tradition of the tent revival will be continued Monday through Friday in Park Hills.
Preaching will take place at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, in a tent at Patsy’s Furniture, 1115 N. St. Joe Drive in Park Hills, with different preachers every night. For more information, contact Patsy’s Furniture at 573-518-1900.
The tent revival is being organized by Jamie and Chris Wade, owners of the furniture store located near the Parkway Drive off of U.S. 67. Jamie said he was moved by faith to coordinate the tent revival three years ago.
“God said ‘do it,’ and that’s basically what it boils down to,” Jamie said.
Each of the five services features a pastor from a different denomination. Last year, 11 services and 11 different pastors from different churches and faiths reached out to dozens of audience members, some of whom attended each of the 11 nights of revival.
“I’m moved by God to call these people, so they’re the ones I called to preach,” he said regarding how he decides to choose the ministers.
Taking the microphone the first night will be Robert “Boat” Wade, pastor of Hopewell Community Church of Mineral Point.
Otis Long, pastor of Plainview’s First Congregational Methodist Church, will take the podium on Tuesday night.
Pastor Mike “Mikey” Barton of First Church of God in Desloge will address worshipers on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday, local evangelist James “Jamie” Wade will take the microphone.
Brian Padgett, pastor of Cross Guys Ministry in St. Louis, will take the podium on Friday.
Jamie said the audiences for the tent revival seem to be growing each year, and he hopes it’s due to the expansive welcome that’s brought by the variety of denominations represented.
“It’s a way to bring the community together,” he said. “Often, there are restrictions people place on themselves in worship, as far as denomination and area are concerned. This is a way to bring everyone together without those restrictions.”
The history of the tent revival in America spans more than 200 years, with origins in southwestern Kentucky’s Logan County, just west of Bowling Green. Logan County at the time was home to “Rogue’s Harbor,” a hideout for thieves, murderers, gamblers and other outlaws escaping justice from the east.
In the late 1790s, Pastor James McGready arrived from North Carolina and took the helm of three churches in the area: Red River, Gasper River and Muddy River. He quickly noticed an atmosphere of gloom and despair hanging over the congregations who worried about the criminals’ souls. He resolved to regularly bring his three flocks together under one roof, once a month, to share worship and pray for the lost sheep.
The result was a success, and in three years, in June 1800, McGready resolved to bring the three congregations together at Red River for a four-day communion service, similar to what was done in Scotland. It was a hit.
Successfully revived, McGready and his congregations worked to repeat the four-day service again the following month in late July, at Gasper River. Word spread, and as many as 8,000 flooded the little church, some from great distance and determined to camp for the four-day communion. Services were held from sunup to sundown.
Eventually, the trend of tent revival began to spread through Tennessee and surrounding states, turning the trend into the tradition that continues today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.