Patterson named Acclaimed Ambassador of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce

During the April Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce investor meeting, Mandy Patterson was named the "2022 - 2nd Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador." Ambassador Club Committee Chairman and Chamber Board Member Thomas "Docc" Nutter presented Patterson with the award during July's monthly meeting.

This quarter, several of the chamber's ambassadors worked hard to earn their points. Tammi Coleman, chamber executive director, said Patterson earned 73 points, narrowly beating the second-place earner with 69 points.

"Mandy is always anxious to help in whatever way she can," said Coleman. "If we say we need something, typically within minutes, she's already finding or doing it. She is a super dedicated, hard worker, and she always keeps us laughing."

Coleman said it was special to see Patterson receive her award from Docc Nutter, who knows her well and works with her daily.

"Mandy works for Docc at Sideshow Tattoos and Piercings in Park Hills," she noted. "It was so heartwarming as we all watched Docc and Mandy tear up when he presented her with this quarter's award. He explained that Mandy does so very much for him, his business, and the chamber. Even though the words were spoken during his speech, they weren't necessary; it was visually obvious to us all how very proud he is of all that she does!

"We, too, are so proud of you, Mandy," said Coleman on behalf of the chamber. "Thank you for caring so deeply, giving so much, and working so hard! We truly appreciate you, your dedication, and your personality! Congratulations on being the 2nd Quarter Acclaimed Ambassador!"

Coleman said the chamber sends an extra special thanks to the 2022 Ambassador Club Sponsors.

Ambassadors earn points each quarter for showing up and helping at chamber meetings and events.

"The ambassador with the most points each quarter wins big – especially this year," said Coleman. "A whole array of prizes is donated by our Ambassador Club Sponsors. That ambassador wins those prizes."

This year, Coleman explained the quarterly prize packages are valued at a minimum of $390; however, most of the club sponsors donate much more than just a $10 gift – causing the prize packs to be valued at closer to $1,000.

"We simply can not thank these sponsors enough for their contributions," Coleman added.

The 2022 Ambassador Club Sponsors include Amped Lifestyle; Belgrade State Bank; Bow Tie Catering; Bryant Restoration; City of Park Hills; Copper Fox Contrived; Culligan Water; Domino's Pizza; Faith Cowboy Church; Farm Bureau Insurance; Hefner Furniture & Appliance, Inc.; Home Pools & Spas; Hulsey Properties; Kindred at Home; KREI / KTJJ Radio; McIntyre Psychological Services; Mineral Area Office Supply, Inc.; Mineral Area Overhead Door, Inc.; New Era Bank; ODACS Inc.; Parkland Health Center; Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy; Pettus Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Farmington; Pharmax Pharmacy; Prairie Farms Dairy; Raggedy Annie's Antiques & Memories; Raising A Village; Ronni Conley - KBH Realty Group; SERVPRO of Farmington; Sideshow Tattoos and Piercings; Sign Gypsies Parkland; Southeast Economic Development Fund, Inc.; Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health; Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council; tpc; Twin Oaks Winery & Vineyard; Unico Bank; and United Way of St. Francois County.

About the Ambassador Club

The Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Club operates separately from the Chamber Board. This club exists to promote investor commitment and retention by raising awareness of the chamber's benefits and encouraging participation in all chamber activities.

Ambassadors are the first faces people see when they arrive at things like chamber investor meetings and events. They attend ribbon cuttings and First Friday Coffees. Ambassadors send welcome emails to new investors. They help the chamber's executive director with various office duties as needed. They volunteer at the chamber's Signature Events such as the Chamber Banquet, Sweetheart Trivia Night, and Firecracker Run. They also plan, organize, and execute everything associated with Investor Appreciation Month, including choosing the members' gifts and organizing that month's luncheon program.

Ambassadors earn points by participating in all of the chamber activities. These points allow them to work toward earning the quarterly "Acclaimed Ambassador" title and, ultimately, the "Ambassador of the Year" title. Along with those titles come prizes.

To learn more about the Ambassador Club and see a list of the 2022 Ambassador Club members and sponsors, visit the Ambassador Program pages on The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber website at www.phlcoc.net.