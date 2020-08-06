Patton named chamber's Acclaimed Ambassador

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Park Hills - Leadington Chamber of Commerce announced that Jill Patton has been named both first and second quarter 2020 Acclaimed Ambassador at the chamber's July Investor Meeting.

Patton earned the titles by helping the chamber as a devoted ambassador throughout the quarters of 2020, even as many were stuck at home due to the pandemic.

Patton earned the most points of all the chamber’s ambassadors by attending various chamber-sponsored events, ribbon cuttings, and meetings as well as volunteering her time to help with things such as working at the registration table at investor meetings and delivering Central Senior signs to members of to the community.

This is Patton's second year serving as an ambassador for the chamber. She also serves as the club chair.

“She is very valuable to the chamber,” said Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman. “We can't express the amount of gratitude we have for her and all that she has done to assist us.”

A number of chamber ambassadors are recruited annually to promote and help the chamber.