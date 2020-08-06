Patton named chamber's Acclaimed Ambassador

The Park Hills - Leadington Chamber of Commerce announced that Jill Patton has been named both first and second quarter 2020 Acclaimed Ambassador at the chamber's July Investor Meeting.
Patton earned the titles by helping the chamber as a devoted ambassador throughout the quarters of 2020, even as many were stuck at home due to the pandemic.
Patton earned the most points of all the chamber’s ambassadors by attending various chamber-sponsored events, ribbon cuttings, and meetings as well as volunteering her time to help with things such as working at the registration table at investor meetings and delivering Central Senior signs to members of to the community.
This is Patton's second year serving as an ambassador for the chamber. She also serves as the club chair.
“She is very valuable to the chamber,” said Chamber Executive Director Tamara Coleman. “We can't express the amount of gratitude we have for her and all that she has done to assist us.”
A number of chamber ambassadors are recruited annually to promote and help the chamber.
Coleman said the chamber wanted to give special thanks to their 2020 Ambassador Club Sponsors for supporting the Ambassador Program and providing the much deserving champions with some incredible gifts.
Ambassador Club Sponsors include:
• Belgrade State Bank
• Domino's Pizza
• Heart & Soul Hospice - Farmington
• Kindred at Home Community Care - Farmington, MO
• New Era Bank
• Parkland Health Center
• Ronni Conley Re/Max Best Choice
• Serenity HospiceCare
• The Printing Co.
• Unico Bank
• U.S. Bank
To find out more about the Ambassador Club and see a list of the chamber’s 2020 Ambassador Club Members and Sponsors, visit the Ambassador Program pages on the chamber’s website at www.phlcoc.net.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
