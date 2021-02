Jamie Paul, RN supervisor, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for January.

Paul is said to be an exemplary employee who has exhibited devotion and caring for patients during the COVID pandemic.

She was also said to have gone above and beyond carrying out duties for her patients and team.

