Paula's Playground opens in Park Hills as community remembers long-time city employee

A dedication and ribbon cutting was held in Park Hills Sunday for the new Paula's Playground in Elvins Park.

The playground was built with funds donated by local businesses, organizations, community members, and the friends and family members of the late Paula Lee.

"Paula was a staple in the city for 37 years," said Park Hills-Leadington Chamber Executive Director Tammi Coleman. "Very seldom could you walk into City Hall and not find Paula.

"Her dedication and devotion to our community were rare and passionate, while her love for children was immeasurable. For more than 22 years, Paula taught Sunday School at Esther Baptist Church. For that reason, a playground built to honor her memory couldn't be more significant."

The memorial playground is primarily geared toward younger children aged 2 to 5 — the same ages she taught at Sunday School and an age group that held a special place in Lee's heart.

A large group of Lee's family members, friends, and numerous community members, Park Hills city officials, and Park Hills-Leadington Chamber investors attended the ceremony in Elvins Park on Sunday.

The ceremony began with a blessing of the new equipment, given by Esther Baptist Church Senior Pastor Todd Buck. After the prayer, Samantha Vaughn, the Park Hills city collector and spearhead of the playground project, welcomed those in attendance and thanked all who helped to make the vision a reality.

Next, Lee's daughter, Halie, expressed heartfelt words of gratitude on behalf of herself and Lee's family and presented a small gift to Vaughn as a token of the family's appreciation for overseeing the project. Following Halie's words, Dan Elders, Lee's nephew, brought many to tears with an emotional rendition of "Let Them Be Little" by Country Music Artist Billy Dean.

Finally, just before the cutting of the ribbon, Lee's husband, Sid, who was quite visibly touched by the day's event, expressed his gratitude to all attending and those who helped with the project. He closed the dedication by sharing what he said was "a piece of advice from Paula. 'Find a church, keep your family in it, and live a decent life.'"

The event concluded with an official Park Hills-Leadington Chamber-hosted ribbon cutting, followed by lots of excitement as Lee's grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Sunday School students, and various other children finally got to put the freshly completed playground to its intended use — climbing, jumping, swinging, playing and laughing.

Nearly $21,000 was raised to purchase the playground equipment. Fergie's Build & Play generously constructed the equipment at no cost, while the City's Parks & Recreation Department handled landscaping under and around the playground.

Those who contributed to the project are listed on the reverse side of the large Paula's Playground sign, which was constructed just in front of the new equipment.

The playground is now open to the public, and she will forever be a fond memory in the hearts of all who visit the playground, even if they didn't know her in life.