A Potosi Correctional Center inmate died Saturday. An autopsy will be performed.

According to the Department of Corrections, Jerome Jackson, 48, died at Washington County Hospital Saturday morning.

He was serving a five-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm from Adair County, and second-degree robbery and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony from Boone County. He was received into the Department of Corrections on April 12, 2017.

