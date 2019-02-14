Try 1 month for 99¢
Pedestrian struck and killed

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on U.S. 67 just south of the Leadington exit on Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:29 p.m. Thursday, Tyler Miller, 30, of Marquand, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix southbound when 21-year-old Dylan Kempster of Park Hills walked into the roadway from the left and was struck. Kempster was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
6
0

Tags

Load comments