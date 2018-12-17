Try 1 month for 99¢
Wreck generic

An area man was moderately injured after being struck by a pickup truck Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ronald Mansfield, 46, of St. Louis, was walking in the lanes of traffic on Route OO near Route T in St. Francois County at 8:10 p.m.

The mirror on a southbound 2015 Ford F250 driven by 42-year-old Clinton Moore, of Fredericktown, struck Mansfield, who was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center. 

No other information was provided by the highway patrol as to why Mansfield was in the roadway. 

In an unrelated incident, a Valles Mines woman was injured in a one-car accident that took place over the weekend in St. Francois County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 1:20 p.m. Saturday on Route Y, east of Hillsboro Road when an eastbound 2004 Pontiac Vibe driven by Mattilynn E. Psalmonds, 18, of Valles Mines, failed to negotiate a curve.

The compact car traveled off the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole.

Psalmonds, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt when the accident took place, was transported by St. Francois County EMS to Parkland Health Center Bonne Terre where she was treated for moderate injuries.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments