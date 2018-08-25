A plea hearing was held Tuesday morning at the Ste. Genevieve County Courthouse for Timothy Perkins, a man who was involved in an assault in Leadwood that left a man seriously injured.
Perkins, 38, pleaded guilty to a class A felony of assault in the first degree. As part of the plea agreement, he would be sentenced to 25 years in prison and must serve 85 percent of it before he is eligible for parole.
Perkins and Angela Laycock both were charged in connection with the assault of Angela’s husband, Silas Laycock, in their shared Leadwood home.
St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin said he met with the victim in the case, Silas Laycock, several times and talked with him. Mahurin said he explained the whole deal with Silas and felt it was almost odd.
“He said 'Jerrod, I forgive him.' He said 'I forgive him for what he did.' He said 'he needs to pay for what he did,' but he said 'I forgive and I want to move on with my life,'” Mahurin recalled. “He said 'if he will take a reasonable plea, I can move on with my life and that is what is important.'”
Mahurin added he explained that Perkins is looking at a lot of time and Silas Laycock is actually in prison himself right now. He explained he is in prison on a domestic assault charge from a different county and was possibly doing four years, which he is almost finished with and will parole out.
“I explained it all to him several times and even went to have meetings with him at different jails and at the prison,” Mahurin said. “We talked about it and came to a deal where Perkins pled to 25 years at 85 percent.”
Mahurin added that it is just a few years shy of a life sentence. A life sentence is considered to be 30 years in prison. He said he found out shortly before the plea hearing that Perkins was on probation out of Phelps County and he had just received a 40-year sentence out of that county. Case.net shows he has sentences for assault and drug charges.
“I explained all of that to Silas and he said he understood and that he knew there was going to be some resentment, but 'I am trying to forgive him,'” Mahurin said. “I told Silas he was the victim and I would do what he wanted if it was a reasonable number. We talked about and Perkins’ attorney talked to him about and they said they would take the plea.”
Mahurin said he thought 25 years was a big sentence and Perkins is going to serve 85 percent of it before he is eligible, but even at that, he still has another 15 years on his other case. He said Perkins is a relatively young man, but there is a possibility he will never get out of prison.
According to police reports, on Dec. 5, 2016 both Perkins and Angela assaulted Silas at the house where they all lived together, along with four children, on Fifth Street in Leadwood.
According to the probable cause statement, Silas told police that he found drug paraphernalia in his home and began to argue with the two about the paraphernalia being in the home they shared with four children. He said he threatened to call police.
It was initially reported that Angela took his cell phone away and placed him in a chokehold in the living room. He said while Angela was restraining him, Perkins stabbed him with a knife continuously in the rib area.
"Mr. Laycock stated Perkins told him that he was not leaving alive," the police report states.
He said Angela then poured baby oil on the hardwood floor around him, prohibiting him from standing up. He said he had recently fractured his ankle and was unable to stand or defend himself.
Silas also told police that Perkins struck him in the facial area multiple times with a hatchet and then Angela fired a shotgun into his side. He said the four juvenile children were present in the home during the assault.
He said before the couple left with the children, he heard Angela Laycock laughing and make a comment he wasn't dead yet. He said sometime after they left, he was able to make it to a vehicle outside and drove to the Leadwood convenience store where he was able to get help. He was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries.
Both Perkins and Angela were located more than a week later in Blairsville, Georgia, after the Union County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on their location. They were staying in a motel on the outskirts of town, called Lakeside Inn.
Once officers arrived it was determined they had fled from the motel prior to their arrival, so K-9 units were deployed and were able to track them down a couple of miles from the actual motel to where they were, which was in an abandoned lake house.
Officer reported at the time that they did not have the truck they fled Missouri with and someone had given them a ride to the abandoned lake house. The children weren’t with them and were believed to have been dropped off with a family member.
The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department sent detectives to Tennessee to process the truck and then to Georgia to interview both Angela and Perkins and bring them back to St. Francois County.
Mahurin added they will have an agreement for Angela Laycock's plea or will set it for trial within the next 30 days.
