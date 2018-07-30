Jane is a Park Hills resident who works full time while trying to support her daughter and make ends meet.
When one thinks of "poverty" they may visualize someone who is dirty, homeless, or who might be seen standing on the side of the road with a sign asking for help. That is far from the truth of what poverty looks like in many instances. It can be your neighbor, a coworker, or even a relative.
Jane has been working full time for many years and falls into the gray area of poverty where she doesn’t qualify for any type of government assistance, yet can’t seem to get ahead.
“It is absolutely terrible, I work full time and have been at the same place of employment for more than 20 years,” Jane said, who attended a semester of college before taking her job. “I don’t make very much there and it’s really not enough to live on and support a family.”
Jane said she needed to get insurance for her daughter, but when she applied for assistance she was told she made too much money to qualify for anything. But, she says, she isn't making enough to afford everyday expenses.
“I have two kids. One is on their own now and the other one will be starting college in the fall,” Jane said. “She was able to get some assistance with college. But if I were to go out and get a second job I would make more money, but then she would lose all of her financial aid.”
Jane stressed that it wouldn’t be worth it and it’s a battle of “do you remain poor or do you screw yourself working a job that will cause you to lose financial assistance?” She stressed it’s a terrible decision to have to make.
“I don’t get any support from the father of my children. He is on disability and gets free everything - money, insurance and food stamps,” Jane said. “In the meantime, I am struggling to make ends meet and trying to decide which bill I should pay next.”
Jane said every month is a struggle. She has to ask for extensions on bills such as her electric just to pay another bill. And she won’t buy as much food one week so she can pay an overdue bill.
“I know that sounds terrible, but what do you do? I have been disconnected in the past and right now I have to rent an air conditioner because mine went out, along with my furnace. So this winter I have no idea what I am going to do.”
Jane said the small window air conditioner she is renting to own is going to cost her nearly $700 in the end. Items purchased through rent-to-own places tend to cost as much as two to three times the cost of the item if purchased outright.
“My daughter and I both have to sleep in the living room together because I couldn’t afford to get a large air conditioner and it only cools two rooms,” Jane said. “My daughter has been saving her money because she know I can’t afford to send her money whenever she is in school.”
Jane said she cried for two days this month. Her daughter wants to go away for college and Jane says she wants that for her but she didn’t realize the cost were going to be so much.
“They sent me a bill two weeks ago for $250 that is due by July 27, so now I have to squeeze $250 out of (a budget) that is already maxed out as is,” Jane said. “It’s going to be $1,000 a semester to send her down there and I am going to have to somehow come up with that money and I don’t know how, but she has to be able to stay on campus.”
Jane said she wants her daughter to have a good education and not be in the same situation where she has found herself. She wants her kids to have a better life than her. She says while growing up they have only gotten the bare minimum of everything she could provide for them.
“I want them to not have to struggle,” Jane said. “It is almost to the point that if you don’t have two decent incomes in the household you can’t make it and that is a shame. It’s crazy how hard things are and it's so aggravating if you are doing all you can do and can’t get any help.”
Jane said she doesn’t know who sets the limits for government assistance, but she isn’t asking for a handout.
“I go to work every single day and then you have people who sit at home and do nothing and they are better off than I am,” Jane said. “Whenever I was trying to get my daughter medical insurance because she needed medication, I was denied. All they had was Obamacare at the time, so I got that and paid each month for it."
Jane said when she went to the pharmacy to get her daughter's much-needed medication, they told her it wasn’t covered and she would have to pay full price. She couldn’t afford it.
