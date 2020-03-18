Pest sets in at St. Francois State Park: Emerald ash borer

“Right now we are just in the phase of removing all the hazardous trees,” was Crowell’s answer. “Once that is completed we will evaluate the next step.”

It’s been surmised that the biggest culprit for the emerald ash borer’s spread is the transport of firewood among homes and campgrounds. It’s why many campgrounds urge visitors to use firewood found on-site and purchased from park concessions, instead of bringing in wood from other places that might be arborially infected by the beetle.

“If you’ll notice, driving up and down Highway 67, if you see what they call ‘blonding,’ or places where woodpeckers have stripped away a tree’s bark, you can bet it’s been infected by emerald ash borer,” Crowell said. She agreed that, once one knows what to look for in terms of blonding, it’s difficult not to notice it everywhere.

“I believe they first found it in Missouri in Wappapello State Park, down in Wayne County,” Crowell said. “To my knowledge, the borers have spread throughout all parks in Missouri.” She noted the Gateway Arch in St. Louis chopped down about 800 ash trees on the grounds as part of their renovation project, but also in anticipation of the eventual infestation of emerald ash borer.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

