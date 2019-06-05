{{featured_button_text}}
Pet photos to help build new dog park

Finn, an Imperial Shih Tzu, loves attention and loves to be outside so a Desloge Dog Park would be perfect for him. The city of Desloge will host a pet photo event on Saturday at Desloge City Park to raise money to build a city dog park. The event begins at 8 a.m. and appointments are needed. Call 573-430-4981 to schedule your pet photo. 

 Matt McFarland, Daily Journal

Anyone who has ever wanted a good picture of their favorite fur baby are in luck.

On Saturday, the city of Desloge will host an event to raise funds to help build a city dog park which will be built next to the Brightwell Park walking trail on Walnut Street.

The photo event will begin at 8 a.m. and runs until all appointments are completed. Individuals in the surrounding communities are welcome to bring their pets to Desloge Park and have their photos taken.

City Administrator Dan Bryan said that the city has been teaming up with sponsors and investors on the project and has almost reached its goal. Bryan said he hopes the construction will begin on the dog park this summer.

“We have been very pleased with the outpouring of support for this amenity and the generous efforts to financially support the vision and direction of Desloge,” said Bryan. “Our goal is to be focused on family and community.”

Pet owners should call 573-430-4981 to reserve a time slot for photos.

“We would love to see a huge crowd for this event,” said Bryan.

Three packages will be offered for $25 each. Package A is a single 8 by 10 photograph. Package B is an 8 by 10 group with pet photo, and Package C is a mother of pearl necklace with pet photo.

All add-ons are $10 each. Add-ons available include a CD with digital image, an 8 by 10 calendar magnet, a 3-inch circle button, two 3-inch circle magnets, three key fobs, one key chain, an 8 by 10 magazine cover, two 4 by 5 magazine cover magnets, four wallets, a coffee mug, two 5 by 7 photos, or one 8 by 10.

Individuals can add any four add-ons to a package for $30.

Individuals can become an investor for the dog park for as little as $100. Investor donations can be dropped off or mailed directly to the city hall at City of Desloge, 300 N. Lincoln, Desloge, MO 63601.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

