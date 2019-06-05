Pet photos to help build new dog park

Anyone who has ever wanted a good picture of their favorite fur baby are in luck.
On Saturday, the city of Desloge will host an event to raise funds to help build a city dog park which will be built next to the Brightwell Park walking trail on Walnut Street.
The photo event will begin at 8 a.m. and runs until all appointments are completed. Individuals in the surrounding communities are welcome to bring their pets to Desloge Park and have their photos taken.
City Administrator Dan Bryan said that the city has been teaming up with sponsors and investors on the project and has almost reached its goal. Bryan said he hopes the construction will begin on the dog park this summer.
“We have been very pleased with the outpouring of support for this amenity and the generous efforts to financially support the vision and direction of Desloge,” said Bryan. “Our goal is to be focused on family and community.”
Pet owners should call 573-430-4981 to reserve a time slot for photos.
“We would love to see a huge crowd for this event,” said Bryan.
Three packages will be offered for $25 each. Package A is a single 8 by 10 photograph. Package B is an 8 by 10 group with pet photo, and Package C is a mother of pearl necklace with pet photo.
All add-ons are $10 each. Add-ons available include a CD with digital image, an 8 by 10 calendar magnet, a 3-inch circle button, two 3-inch circle magnets, three key fobs, one key chain, an 8 by 10 magazine cover, two 4 by 5 magazine cover magnets, four wallets, a coffee mug, two 5 by 7 photos, or one 8 by 10.
Individuals can add any four add-ons to a package for $30.
Individuals can become an investor for the dog park for as little as $100. Investor donations can be dropped off or mailed directly to the city hall at City of Desloge, 300 N. Lincoln, Desloge, MO 63601.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.