PH pool closed for the season due to pump failure

The facility opened for the season June 5 and was set to close Aug. 16.

McFarland said the pump stopped working late last week.

City workers took the pump to be repaired, but were informed over the weekend that it would have to be replaced.

“This pump is 13 years old so, I think it’s had a good life,” McFarland said. “The cost to replace it is about $7,000 or more.

“We will be buying one and replacing it,” he explained. “The season is over now, and we’re not going to have to hurry. So, we’ll probably put it on next year’s budget.”

Though McFarland said this season had been relatively smooth, repairs to the public swimming pool are not uncommon. The average lifespan for a city pool is 35 years, according to city officials.

Constructed in 1958, the Park Hills Pool is more than 60 years old -- nearly double its expected lifespan.

“This is very upsetting for all of us,” the department’s post explained. “We look forward to having the pool up and running, good as new, in the spring of 2021. Thank you for your understanding!”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

