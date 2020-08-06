PH pool closed for the season due to pump failure

The Park Hills Municipal Pool announced Wednesday that the facility will remain closed for the remainder of the season after the main pool pump was damaged last week.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department posted the decision to close the pool for the season on social media and said the announcement was made with great regret.
“The main pool pump is damaged,” the department’s post read. “It will take two weeks to receive a replacement pump, which is after the already-scheduled closing date for the year.
“We most sincerely apologize to those who have pre-booked pool parties and purchased swimming lessons,” the post stated. “Rest assured, someone will be contacting those who have purchased parties or lessons today, by phone, as well as mailing out refund checks beginning tomorrow.”
City Administrator Mark McFarland said he hated to see the season cut short, just as swimming lessons had begun.
Along with refunds for swimming lessons and pool parties, McFarland said anyone who had purchased the pool ticket booklets could bring the unused tickets to the city hall offices for a refund.
The community swimming facility, located inside Columbia Park, had been operating five days per week, closing every Tuesday for regular maintenance.
The facility opened for the season June 5 and was set to close Aug. 16.
McFarland said the pump stopped working late last week.
City workers took the pump to be repaired, but were informed over the weekend that it would have to be replaced.
“This pump is 13 years old so, I think it’s had a good life,” McFarland said. “The cost to replace it is about $7,000 or more.
“We will be buying one and replacing it,” he explained. “The season is over now, and we’re not going to have to hurry. So, we’ll probably put it on next year’s budget.”
Though McFarland said this season had been relatively smooth, repairs to the public swimming pool are not uncommon. The average lifespan for a city pool is 35 years, according to city officials.
Constructed in 1958, the Park Hills Pool is more than 60 years old -- nearly double its expected lifespan.
“This is very upsetting for all of us,” the department’s post explained. “We look forward to having the pool up and running, good as new, in the spring of 2021. Thank you for your understanding!”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
