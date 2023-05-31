Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 2023 Park Hills Summer Concert Series is set to kick off Friday at 7 p.m. with a performance by The South Side Johnny Band at the Columbia Park Amphitheater. The concert is sponsored by Fyre Lake Winery.

As the first of many acts this summer, The South Side Johnny Band is a six-piece party and dance band that has been active in the St. Louis Bi-State area since 1993. Its repertoire covers a variety of popular dance music genres from the 1960s to the present including classic rock, modern rock, Motown, oldies and country.

Mayor Stacy Easter spoke about the summer-long event, saying, “We’re looking to provide a free, quality service so people can get involved with the community and enjoy the weather together.”

The seating is first-come, first-serve, and attendees are advised to bring blankets or lawn chairs, along with snacks and drinks of their own. Bringing alcoholic beverages is prohibited within Columbia Park.