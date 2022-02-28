PHC cardiac care discussed at Farmington chamber lunch

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon held Feb. 17 at Centene Center featured guest speakers from Parkland Health Center (PHC) who spoke about the new cardiac cath lab at the hospital.

PHC President Annette Schnabel told the crowd that PHC celebrates Heart Month, but in a different way than people celebrate Valentine's Day.

“The celebration for us is kind of about the anatomy and physiology of the heart’s performance,” she said. “Parkland does a lot of care for the heart itself. We do lots of different diagnostic testing. We have cardiac rehab. Our emergency room is a place where people go when they are having heart symptoms. We have inpatient care and we now have a cardiac catheter.

“We collaborate with lots of community organizations for education about heart symptoms in our community and help sponsor the Heart Walk, which is a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.”

Discussing the history of cardiac care, Schnabel talked about early and primitive heart procedures, such as the original electrocardiograms (ECG) which required that the patient place a foot and hand in a bucket of water attached to an electrical current. Nowadays, ECGs can be performed while the patient is connected to nothing more than a cellphone.

“Back in the 1500s, physicians would do things with the heart with sea urchins and eels that had an electrical charge,” she said. “In the early 1900s, we started putting pacemakers in. There was one that was a big thing that hung on the outside of the body. Now we’re to the point where it’s something very small — it fits under the skin.

“The first cardiac catheter was performed in 1929 by a physician in Germany. He did it to himself. He ran the device up his arm into his heart; got someone to walk him down to the X-ray machine and take his picture to make sure he had it placed right. It wasn’t right, he adjusted it, and had another picture taken.”

The first cardiac catheters performed on actual patients, however, didn't take place until the late 1940s.

“Now we are able to do that same care in our hospital in Farmington, which is, I think, a great opportunity to talk about how things are advancing,” Schnabel said.

Next, Jason Civey, manager of cardiac services for PHC, began describing the different procedures performed in the lab.

“It’s kind of a suite that combines monitoring systems with X-ray and some equipment where you can run a tube up someone’s groin or in their arm and take pictures of their artery that feeds the outside of their heart muscle,” he said. “The doctors are able to identify multiple issues — whether you have blockage; whether or not your heart walls are strong or weak.

"They can check the valves, there’s multiple things we can do with a cath. It’s not just ‘it’s blocked, let’s fix it.’ Sometimes they have to think about what kind of medicine can help the heart muscle; what kind of advanced procedures that need to be done after they take the picture; and whether it requires a bypass, valve replacements or ablations.

Civey explained that cardiac caths are performed by cardiologists that specialize in taking the pictures, and another fellowship who has learned how to perform the stents and other procedures.

According to Civey, heart disease symptoms may include chest pain, dizziness, extreme tiredness and leg pain.

“Another common one because many of us are overweight is shortness of breath,” he said.

Civey then noted that there are different types of heart issues that include hardening and plaque in the arteries or an enlarged and weakened heart. There’s also congenital issues — defects in the heart that were present from birth.

With 26 years of involvement in cardiac care, Civey has seen major changes in the procedures used.

“When I first started, we had four stents by one company. We [now] have stents ranging from 1.5 mm up to 7 mm [manufactured] by 14 different companies.

"The advancements in cardiac care have drastically changed. We have nothing different from Missouri Baptist Hospital here at Parkland. The physicians we have do procedures at Missouri Baptist. They have a very good reputation and we have that as well.”

Explaining a cardiac cath procedure, Civey said, “If a blockage is identified during a cath, an interventional cardiologist does proceed to what they call an angioplasty. They will run a wire across the blockage, take pictures using dye and make sure they are in the right area.

"The physicians will determine what size the blood vessel is and pick the equipment to use. Regular balloon angioplasty presses the blockage open to restore blood flow. Sometimes a tool called a ‘roto-rooter’ is used. It is a drill that breaks the calcium down in size than red blood cells. The drill spins at 160,000 rpms.”

Civey believes this service has been long overdue in the community.

“We have providers in this area that can do this," he said. "We have the support of the hospital and the equipment. Cardiology services have been underserved in this area for a long time.”

Schnabel spoke about some of the advancements that have been made in heart surgeries not performed at Parkland, but are in other medical facilities that are part of the BJC system.

“There’s new technology for cardiac arrhythmias," she said. "At Missouri Baptist, they are the first hospital in the Midwest to have advanced robotic technology for cardiac arrhythmia. That’s one of the things we see as an advantage of being in the BJC system. At Barnes Jewish Hospital, they are doing a heart valve replacement called a transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement. Tricuspid means there’s three leaves to it.”

Answering a question from the audience about the percentage of artery blockage necessary before performing a procedure, Civey said that it’s historically 70%.

“But then you need to take into consideration all the symptoms,” he said. “On the wire, we can run an ultrasound probe into the artery to assess the calcium. You can measure it. We can now actually do a stress test during a cardiac cath. It calculates the blockage. We had one that I thought would need a stent, but we did that procedure and they did not.

“The technology here does save a patient. They would have potentially gone through a stent procedure. Once you get a stent, then you need to be on blood thinner for the rest of your life. That’s life-limiting. Also, on someone relatively young getting life insurance, they would be labeled as heart disease when they didn’t need that.”

Civey concluded his portion of the program by remarking that imaging is not 100% accurate.

“So you have all these tools to better assess things. It boils down to the doctor knowing the patient, knowing the symptoms, and making the right choices.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.