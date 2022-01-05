PHC halts elective procedures, state system for test kits stalls

Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 exceeded 500 across BJC HealthCare on Tuesday, according to a Wednesday morning news release issued by the regional health system that oversees Parkland Health Center (PHC) in Farmington. That means elective procedures have been halted.

The news preceded a release issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) that there’s been a “pause” on their online system of distributing test kits.

Pause on test kits

“Due to a significant increase in demand, there is currently a temporary pause on at-home testing kit orders to update system accessibility. Ordering will reopen tomorrow morning, Jan. 6,” the release reads. “In order to improve the ordering system and allow our contractor to continue shipping kits in a timely manner, DHSS will be making a limited supply available each day through January.

“If the ordering site says the limit has been reached, please check back again the following day for availability. This change is needed to ensure all orders received are processed in an expedient manner.”

MDHSS is urging those who are able to order tests to not stockpile them.

“Because of the increased demand and limited test kit shelf life, DHSS requests Missourians only submit requests for immediate testing needs. These kits should not be stockpiled. DHSS would encourage those who need the tests at this time to use them by mailing in their sample as instructed,” the news release reads. “If the COVID-19 positivity rate in Missouri increases significantly, the State may work with the vendor to increase the daily ordering allotment. With the high case rates and limited testing supplies available nationwide, now is the time to utilize these tests especially for those who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have had exposure to a COVID-19 positive case.”

Increased levels found in sewer samples

Late last month a MDHSS news release reported the Omicron variant was found in more than half the wastewater systems of Missouri, as part of the Missouri Sewershed Surveillance project. The Farmington East Wastewater Treatment Plant was one of the systems in which samples had mutations associated with Omicron variant. Other wastewater treatment plants being sampled include Bonne Terre Northwest, Fredericktown and Perryville. Perryville was also found to have samples including the Omicron variant. All of the regional wastewater treatment plants were found to have dramatically increased levels of COVID-19.

Hospital deals with more cases

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Barnes-Jewish Hospital is continuing outpatient procedures not requiring overnight stays. Pediatric surgeries are rarely elective, so those procedures are not expected to be delayed, according to BJC. BJC spokeswoman Kendra Whittle said procedures are considered elective if they can be delayed for more than four weeks.

“This is beyond anything we’ve seen thus far in the pandemic,” the release reads. “Because our nurses, staff and facilities are stretched to their limits, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all elective procedures starting Thursday, January 6, until further notice.

“This will allow us to reassign staff to other areas of the hospital with more urgent need … This decision was not made lightly, and reflects our current challenge as cases continue to rise and resources continue to be strained.”

Parkland Health Center employees will contact patients who currently have non-urgent procedures scheduled.

PHC CEO Annette Schnabel said COVID-19 numbers have substantially escalated over the last few weeks, affecting not only the number of beds available – none are available as of press time - but also staff who can attend to patients, since caregivers have acquired it, too.

“As we look to how the (COVID-19) numbers are increasing, we expect an extremely high increase over the next couple of weeks,” she said. “Because of the number of cases in our community, that means our staff are exposed to COVID, as well.”

With all available beds taken and staffing impacted by COVID, staff needed to be made available to help with care for emergent and medically sick patients, Schnabel said.

“By reducing our elective surgeries and procedures, we are able to move staff from our surgical department to assist in other departments,” she explained.

When asked how many hospitalized with COVID-19 were vaccinated, Schnabel said they’ve been keeping tabs since the vaccine was made widely available, and only about 12% of those hospitalizations at PHC were vaccinated.

When asked, Schnabel said most employees are vaccinated. While some vaccinated employees have contracted the virus – which is designed to increase antibodies, not to prevent infection - the rate of infection is higher among PHC employees who opted for a medical or religious exemption from the BJC-required vaccination.

“Those who are not vaccinated, we actually are doing weekly testing on them, and they are a much higher percentage of our employees that are testing positive at this point, the unvaccinated,” she said.

The surge in community COVID numbers means almost no beds are available.

“The numbers change every day, but currently (Wednesday afternoon) we have 22 COVID patients in our medical unit. We have five in our ICU, all of them are vented. We have six patients that are currently being boarded in the ED because there are no beds available for them,” she said. “Today we have 15 employees out sick due to COVID.

“In addition to our emergency room, we have a convenient care that manages patients and they see a lot of ‘lower sick’ patients. They have been seeing about 120 patients per day, when under normal times they would see 30 to 40 patients. So they’re being taxed quite a bit as well. The amount of COVID activity in the community is extremely high right now and we needed to be able to move staff members to care for our medically ill patients.”

Transitioning to Omicron

Schnabel said she’s heard word that the next booster will be more focused on the Omicron variant, which, while found to be less severe than Delta in most people, is more highly transmissible. According to the CDC, while the current offerings of vaccinations and boosters are not Omicron-specific, the numbers indicate there’s added protection to reduce the severity of symptoms.

“The great thing is, today we started transitioning to the monoclonal antibody treatment that’s more effective against Omicron,” Schnabel said. “When a person is testing positive but they're low, low symptomatic, we can give them that monoclonal antibody treatment and they're way less likely to get admitted to the hospital. We've been doing that in our infusion center on the fourth floor.

“But with that transition, there's less of that drug available for us. And so we will be more limited in who we can provide that to over the next week or so until more of the drug is made available to us. But that's something that we coordinate with. What we get is based on how the state decides to distribute it. And so we don't have as much as we'd like to have right now.

"But as we continue to get more, we definitely are caring for a lot of patients in that way and that even though our numbers are as high as they are on the inpatient side, we know that we've actually reduced the number that are in inpatient because of the monoclonal antibody treatments we've been doing.”

VA offering vaccination

A wide variety of places are offering free vaccinations, including the Veterans Health Administration (VA) which is offering walk-in and scheduled clinics to encourage veterans and caregivers to receive COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

"We know getting vaccinated is the most important thing our patients can do to protect themselves, their families and their communities from these illnesses," said Angela Smith, chief of communications and stakeholder relations for the John J. Pershing VAMC in Poplar Bluff.

Farmington's VA clinic is scheduling appointments from 9-10 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Cape Girardeau's VA clinic is offering shots from 9-10 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.