PHFD gets new fire truck

The Park Hills Fire Department (PHFD) is preparing a new fire truck for service after the custom-built emergency vehicle was delivered to the fire station earlier this month. The department hopes to have the new apparatus on the road responding to calls as soon as mid-January.

The city's firefighters were joined by Mayor Stacie Easter on Dec. 9 for a first look at the heavy-duty emergency vehicle, which the department plans to use primarily as its EMS response unit. Members of the Park Hills City Council visited the firehouse after the monthly council session to check out the fire department's newest asset.

The Park Hills City Council approved the fire truck purchase in September, accepting a bid from Deep South Fire Trucks Inc. to supply the truck for $255,983. The Mississippi-based company spent 55 days fabricating the vehicle to the department's desired specifications, constructing everything from the chassis cab back to the truck's rear. The custom build was completed faster than expected, and the finished product was delivered to the fire station well ahead of the 180-day deadline established in the agreement.

Classified as a mini-pumper, the custom apparatus was built on a 2022 International CV Series truck chassis and designed by the department to meet specific needs. The rig's Viper-red colored cab comfortably seats up to five crew members with multiple spots to store equipment.

For fighting fires, the truck holds about 450 gallons of water, and its powerful pump can move 750 gallons of water per minute with external pump panel controls providing practical street access to the engineer operating the system on the scene.

Some other notable features of the unit include a rear-facing camera with infrared capabilities and a 7-inch monitor, a 12,000-pound-capacity winch that can be easily fastened to each of the truck's four sides for winching in all directions, specialty rear seats that accommodate the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) oxygen tanks worn on the backs of the firefighters, polished aluminum diamond plate running boards, bright LED lighting, and plenty of waterproof storage compartments for rescue equipment and other tools.

Some additional emergency gear has yet to be delivered, like four new SCBA facepieces, a thermal imaging camera, and a powered combination tool with auto extrication tips.

Fire Chief Brad Weiss said the goal is to have the truck in limited service responding to medical calls sometime next month after the additional equipment has arrived and the firefighters have completed sufficient training. Weiss noted that crews responding to EMS calls will have to adapt now that they have a medical rig that's also a pumper.

"That's why we're not going to put it in service as quickly," said Weiss. "It's just going to take a little bit of time for everybody to get to drive it and everybody getting used to it. Our policy still requires 10 hours [of training] per truck. So it'll take a few weeks to get everybody through 10 hours each.

"And honestly, it'll take more time to get all the equipment," the chief explained. "Everything is ordered, and it's all about 60 to 90 days out from delivery, and some stuff may be longer. So I look to have it in service for EMS calls, probably by mid-January. But as far as vehicle accidents or even taking it to a fire, it's probably going to be mid-February to end-of-February before we have enough things on it to feel comfortable doing that."

Weiss said the new truck adds certain advantages, like handling a variety of situations without returning to the station to swap vehicles. This rig's versatility could potentially mean a faster response time in some cases, he said.

"This will go to all vehicle accidents — the city was able to purchase us a new set of extrication tools. We're going to run it to brush fires in the city just because it's going to be more convenient for us," said Weiss. "It's going to handle all investigations that are not for fire. So if you say, 'I've got a smoke alarm going off,' we're still going to send the full-sized pumper. If you call because, 'hey, I think I smell gas,' we have all the equipment necessary to take care of the gas leak on the new truck. And if there were to be a fire, we do have the equipment.

"So this truck, in theory, and design, will buy enough time for these guys to get out," the chief explained. "They were already 10 minutes ahead of the game because they were in the truck. The next truck should be able to get there in time to supply them and continue on."

For a busy department like PHFD, which runs about a thousand calls per year, a multi-function EMS truck is a valuable addition that the city's firefighters will soon put to work.

