PHOTO: City of Desloge honors Ethan Bryan

On Friday morning, staff at Desloge City Hall join together with the Desloge Chamber of Commerce to hold a tree-planting ceremony in memory of West County student Ethan Bryan, who died in a car accident on Sept 16.
Support Local Journalism
An oak tree was planted in the memorial garden at Desloge City Park in his honor.
City Administrator Dan Bryan, Ethan's dad, was surrounded by his coworkers and embraced with love.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.