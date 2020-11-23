 Skip to main content
City of Desloge honors Ethan Bryan
PHOTO: City of Desloge honors Ethan Bryan

City of Desloge honors Ethan Bryan

On Friday morning, staff at Desloge City Hall join together with the Desloge Chamber of Commerce to hold a tree-planting ceremony in memory of West County student Ethan Bryan, who died in a car accident on Sept 16. An oak tree was planted in the memorial garden at Desloge City Park in his honor. City Administrator Dan Bryan, Ethan's dad, was surrounded by his coworkers and embraced with love.

 Submitted

On Friday morning, staff at Desloge City Hall join together with the Desloge Chamber of Commerce to hold a tree-planting ceremony in memory of West County student Ethan Bryan, who died in a car accident on Sept 16.

An oak tree was planted in the memorial garden at Desloge City Park in his honor.

City Administrator Dan Bryan, Ethan's dad, was surrounded by his coworkers and embraced with love.

