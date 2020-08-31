Photo exhibit, concert honor American heroes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Selfless service is what they have given to their country. A special exhibit is now open at Mineral Area College to honor these heroes, our nation’s veterans.

Mineral Area Council on the Arts has eagerly awaited the opportunity to present this exhibit to the community, and that time has arrived.

The Freedom Endeavor Photo Exhibit, a photography project by Steven Snyder of Mount Vernon, is being presented by MACOA to acknowledge and honor veterans for their service and sacrifice.

This project profiles veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and more recent conflicts.

The Freedom Endeavor photo exhibit culminates with the “Honoring American Heroes” concert at MAC’s theater on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. This concert includes students from MAC assisting with the national anthem and presentation of colors. A brass ensemble led by Kurt Bauche of Farmington performs a patriotic program which includes theme songs of the five branches of the U.S. military.

The photo exhibit and concert are free to the public. Donations are welcomed and appreciated.