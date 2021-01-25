Photographer revels in nature

There has never been a time in the history of photography when it’s been easier, less expensive or less time-consuming to take a photo. Some folks began indulging their love of photography when they finally broke down and bought their first digital camera or cell phone.
Others, like Roxanna Cummings of Farmington, have enjoyed taking photos for many years. In fact, Cummings admits she has had a love for photography since her childhood.
“I’ve loved photography all my life,” she said. “I got my first camera from my grandmother on my 10th birthday and I’ve just been looking at life through those little squares ever since. I remember when I was a girl taking 12 pictures of a rose and I would give it to my dad to develop, and he’s paid $10 for 12 pictures of a rose. That’s not too good! But now it’s so easy to edit your images and to take enough images to get the picture that you wanted — even with your phone.”
Like many folks nowadays, our jobs and other responsibilities can often keep us from doing what we really want and love to do. Such was the case with Cummings.
“I worked at Mineral Area College for several years,” she said. “I worked in the library and then I was Arts Council director toward the end of my time there. When I left MAC, I decided to devote all my time to photography, so I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Cummings is not only an amateur photo, but a talented one as well. In fact, one of her photographs, “Wonderland,” won third place in the Unique Places division of the 2020 Missouri Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest. Not bad, when the contest received more than 600 entries from a total of 302 photographers.
“In 2018, I won a first place and a third place,” Cummings said. “The Department of Natural Resources have it in the in-house publication that they do. They no longer have a paper copy, but they put the winners in their January issue. So, it is online and available for anyone who wants to view my picture at dnr.mo.gov/photocontest. There’s a lot of other good-looking pictures too.
The DNR Photo Contest isn’t Cummings’ only claim to fame as a nature photographer.
“The Missouri Bicentennial Commission held a contest as well, called ‘My Missouri 2021 Photo Exhibition,’” she said. “It’s sponsored by the Missouri Historical Society and Shelter Insurance. I was lucky last year to have four photos chosen for that.
“They have a kiosk-style exhibit divided into the seasons. It’s been touring the state and in January it’s coming to the Cape Girardeau Library. Then the exhibit will go to the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center in February. So, there’s kind of a local connection to that.
“I’m a member of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, and that’s headquartered down in Cape. I had a photo accepted for their regional jury show that they do every December. After having kind of a hiatus with the virus, I’ve got three things going on right now.”
Asked what kind of photography gear she uses to take her award-winning photos, Cummings said, “I’m not really a gearhead. I’m primarily a nature photographer and because I like to hike, I like to have just enough gear that fits in my backpack. Now, it would be different if I was a commercial photographer taking photos for ads and things to where I needed to have a tripod and so on.
"I guess I would call myself a ‘slice-of-life’ photographer rather than one that sets up to take a picture. I just have a very basic, simple little Canon EOS Rebel and I have two lenses. I’m in the process of getting another lens, but that’s worked well for me and I can walk using that without having a lot of gear.
“Now down the road I’d like to have a big lens and do more nature photography as far as capturing animals because you can’t just be walking along in the woods — they’ll run from you. You have to have a big lens and hunker down to get a good picture of wildlife. Right now, that’s what I’m doing. Gear is important. I’m not saying it isn’t — and especially if you’re going to go pro. The better camera for the better quality of prints that you produce. But right now, I’m happy with the setup that I have.”
And when is Cummings’ favorite time of year to take nature photos? She admits that winter is probably the season when nature photography is most difficult.
“Winter is a challenge,” she said. “There’s so much beauty — in spring, summer and fall, especially — for a nature photographer. You can go out every day and take something different. It’s a challenge, but you can find different things that you ordinarily wouldn’t notice — like a mossy creek or a mossy rock.
“You’re grateful for that little bounce of color in the winter. It’s fun and I do a lot more birds in these winter months as well. I would say, as a nature photographer, my busiest months are April and October. I’m a flower nut — I love wildflowers — so, of course that’s in April, but I love the fall colors too.”
Cummings has a message for any would-be photographer who might be hesitant, for whatever reason, to take a leap of faith and start living their dream.
“I just hope that anyone who has an interest in photography gets out there and spends some time taking some pictures — whether you like to do people or you like to do still life or you like to, as I do, go out in nature,” she said. “Not everyone can be an artist, that’s true, but everyone can be a hobbyist and have fun with it. I think it’s the most relaxing, most creative thing that a person can do — to get out there and do some of those things that they always wished they could do. Just try it!”
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
"I guess I would call myself a ‘slice-of-life’ photographer rather than one that sets up to take a picture." – Roxanna Cummings