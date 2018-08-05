An Arcadia Valley woman who was given a camera after moving to the area nine years ago has become well-known in the community for her flair in taking photos of all kinds — food, nature and numerous local events.
Born in New Jersey, Susan Smith Kline moved to the Arcadia Valley in 2009 after a roundabout journey that took her to Virginia, then Arizona, back to Virginia, on to Pennsylvania, then Kentucky and finally to her Ironton home in southeast Missouri.
“My husband and I moved here in February before the inland hurricane hit the area that May,” Kline said. “We got the yard all set, planted flowers and all that — and then all the trees came down and the roof came off.”
One can only imagine the photos Kline could have taken of that if she had been into photography at the time — but she wasn’t quite yet. In fact, Kline doesn’t recall any special interest she ever had in photography, even as a child, although she does remember having a camera like many other kids her age.
“I had a Brownie camera, which I still have,” she said. “So, I guess I took pictures back then, but I don’t remember any of them.”
It was a house guest that finally provided Kline the impetus to begin taking photos for as a hobby.
“My son who lives in Virginia came to visit not long after we moved here,” she said. “He took me out and bought me a computer and bought me my first digital camera. It was a horrible, cheap camera, but I liked it and it took me a long time to realize I could take as many pictures as I wanted and not waste any film.
“I was at MySpace and there were a lot of photo contests and I would enter some. I mean, I was not near as good as anybody and my camera was not quality at all and I didn’t know about editing. One girl kept saying, ‘You’ve got a good eye, but you need a better camera.’ I told her, ‘I can’t afford a better camera.’
“She had an old ‘point and shoot’ — a Panasonic Lumix — that she sent to me. She said, ‘The back screen is cracked but it still works. Why don’t you try that?’ I fell in love with it. It took pictures like the way I saw them and I used that for years and years.
“Finally, a couple of years ago, I looked into cameras and they were expensive, but I found what is called a bridge camera — like between a point and shoot and the DSLR. It’s a Panasonic because I really like Panasonics, so I wanted to stick with it and that’s what I’ve been using.”
For at least five years, Kline and her camera have been a consistent presence at events and activities throughout the Arcadia Valley. In a very real sense she has become a photo historian of this area and its people despite having no car.
“Anywhere I can reach on foot or by bicycle I’ve probably photographed,” Kline said. “I’ve also got the Facebook pages I administer and post on — The Battle of Pilot Knob; AV Mountain Music Festival; What’s Going On In Iron County; and Iron County News and Information.”
You would think that with so much online exposure to her work, Kline would be a well-known figure in the community, but that is not the case.
“I lot of people here don’t know who I am because I use one of my cats as my profile photo,” she said. “I even have a photo page called Frankie Cat Photography and I use my cat Frankie for my profile, so a lot of people don’t know who I am. I like it that way.”
Although Kline and her husband aren’t Arcadia Valley natives, she has become almost like an ambassador of goodwill for the community, trying to spread the news of the area’s natural beauty and numerous attractions.
“I love Arcadia Valley,” she said. “It’s nice and peaceful. I can walk around at night if I want to and I feel safe. I’ve lived in a lot of different places and this is just a nice, quiet place. The views are breathtaking. The people are great. It’s a nice place.”
In response to the question of what she likes taking photos of most, Kline said, “I like taking pictures of food I cook. People online go, ‘Oh! No more food pictures!’ Here’s why I like it — food doesn’t give you attitude. It just lays there. Food and nature, I guess. I do enjoy taking food pictures, but I guess nature would be up there too — the butterflies, the hummingbirds … that kind of thing.”
Kline also admits that her best photos are often taken off-the-cuff.
“Actually, the best shots I’ve gotten were kinda spur-of-the-moment,” she said. “Then you take a thousand more after that and the first one is the keeper. With the hummingbirds you do have to have some patience because they’re kind of tricky because they move so fast. If you just stand there a while, they’ll come and eat and do whatever and you can get a picture. The butterflies don’t care. You can take pictures of them and they just keep fluttering.”
And as far as picking a few favorites of all the photos she’s taken, Kline’s response might be surprising.
“It’s too hard to pick,” she said. “I’ve even thought, ‘OK, if I want to get one of my photos on canvas to hang up, which one would I get? I can’t choose. I love my bird photos, my butterfly photos, my cat photos. I can’t pick one.”
So, after taking so many breathtakingly beautiful photos, does Kline now consider herself a professional photographer?
“No, not at all,” she said. “I’m somebody who likes to take pictures.”
