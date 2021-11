This year was the tenth anniversary of the Ericka Wade Fun Run, an annual fundraising event for Shriner's Hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event is held in honor of Wade, who was murdered in November 2010 at the age of 20 and was a Shriner's Hospital patient as a child.

Over the past nine years, the foundation has donated more than $105,000 to help children with orthopedic needs at Shriners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0