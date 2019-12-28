{{featured_button_text}}

The Spirit of the Heartland Kennel Club — the local chapter of the American Kennel Association — recently purchased a ballistic vest for the Park Hills Police Department’s new K9, Max.

The local club, located at 1007 Hawthorne Dr. in Desloge, has been in existence for 25 years and during that time, they have purchased several ballistic vests for area departments in St. Francois, Washington, Madison, and Ste. Genevieve counties, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mineral Area Drug Task Force.

Club members meet the third Monday of each month and the club board voted on the purchase during their November meeting. The vest was custom-made for the dog and arrived at the department last week.

The club consists of current and former law enforcement officers and Club President Cledith Wakefield, who served as Leadington’s police chief for many years, said that they understand the needs of police department K9 units.

The vests are made specifically for the dogs that will be wearing them on patrol and they help protect against firearms and knives, according to Wakefield. The vests can vary in price with an average cost of approximately $1,000.

Wakefield said the vest donations are one of the organization’s main public relations and their goal is to make sure the dogs are safe while they're working.

“Just about any department who’s gotten a new K9, we’ve bought them a vest,” Wakefield explained. “That’s part of our community service that we do as for the American Kennel Club as one of their kennel club members.”

Just less than a year ago, the Potosi Police Department added a new K9 to their force and the kennel club purchased a vest for their new addition.

“Park Hills had worked hard to get the donations and everything to get this K9 unit and we had offered this to them several months ago,” said Wakefield. “They hadn’t even gotten the dog yet but we told them that if and when they were able to purchase the dog, we wanted to be the first in line to purchase some safety equipment.”

The Park Hills Police Department was very grateful for the K9 equipment purchase and have already been deploying its use on patrol. K9 Officer Zach Hedrick said he wanted to thank the kennel club for the help as the department adjusts to having a K9 unit once again.

“I’d just like to say thanks to Cledith Wakefield and Rick Pogue (club treasurer) for reaching out to me,” said Hedrick. “And thank you to all of the Heartland Kennel Club for approving the vest for K9 Max.

“We really appreciate it,” Hedrick added, “We also appreciate the club for all the other K9s they’ve helped out on the past.”

For more information about the local kennel club, visit their Facebook page, “Spirit Of The Heartland Kennel Club.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

