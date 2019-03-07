Try 3 months for $3
Police department looks to hire police clerk

The city is hiring a police clerk to handle office duties at the police department. 

During the February council meeting, the Park Hills City Council agreed unanimously to allow the police department to hire a full-time police clerk.

This decision to hire a clerk will ultimately mean more officers will be available for service as the clerical and office duties are currently being performed by an officer.

In addition to putting more officer on patrol, the decision will mean that there will be someone in the police department office during regular business hours allowing for walk-ins and various business pertaining to the department to proceed on a regular schedule.

Chief Richard McFarland had put in a request to the council to hire a police clerk in an effort to put more police officers on the road rather than handling the office operations.

“Our goal is just to utilize our resources as best as we can," he said.

The police department was already short-staffed by at least two officers at the time the request was made.

The duties of the police clerk will include a variety of clerical, secretarial and administrative work, as well as, communicating with the public and working closely with police staff. The position also involves providing administrative support to municipal court staff. More information about the specifics of the position, as well as applications can be obtained at Park Hills City Hall or can be downloaded from the city’s website www.parkhillsmo.net.

The deadline for submission applications is March 8. After the deadline, the city will begin reviewing all applications submitted in order to fill the position.

