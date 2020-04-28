Physical therapist shares his experience with COVID-19

But most importantly, Catapang added, talk to the doctor.

“Before you try anything else, you want to seek the advice of your primary care physician before trying it for the first time,” Catapang said.

He did lose his sense of taste and smell, which is now a symptom on the CDC’s list for the coronavirus.

“It's a weird feeling, but it's a good indication when you get it back,” Catapang said. “It’s a sign that you’re well.”

Catapang’s faith and mental strength also helped get him through.

“I prayed and meditated,” Catapang said. “It's tough. It's a struggle. It's awful. But if you have the proper mindset, even if you haven’t, if you're going to combine the body, mind and spirit, I think it’s the key to recovery.”

It’s impossible not to be spiritual in this situation, according to Catapang.

“One thing I realized is that my creator is bigger than this virus,” Catapang said. “My creator loves me and may still have a mission for me.”

For Catapang who has lost several doctor friends to the virus, mainly overseas, these thoughts help get him through.