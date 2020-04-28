Physical therapist shares his experience with COVID-19

For Gerry Catapang, sharing his experience with COVID-19 is a way of helping others who might be struggling.
The 53-year-old Farmington physical therapist contracted the virus from a patient in another jurisdiction, as he also travels to St. Louis and Springfield for work.
Catapang tested positive for the virus in early April and has now recovered and been released from isolation.
“The bottom line is you’ve got to keep the physical, the mental and the spiritual all at the same time to overcome this,” Catapang said. “It's a scary, terrible, awful experience. But fortunately, I was able to overcome it.”
Catapang does have underlying health conditions as he’s pre-diabetic and on medicine for hypertension.
“It’s just a heads up for people who have (these conditions), because they really have to be extra careful,” Catapang said.
He is proud of how his employer handled the situation, being very proactive, following the rules, and preventing a spread in the community. No one else at the office got the virus.
“The moment we found out we had been exposed, we were all sent home and quarantined for 14 days, at least.” Catapang said. “And the place was disinfected the next day and a new crew took over. I commend the company for doing so.”
He started showing symptoms the second day he was in quarantine. His oxygen saturation was also low that day, so his doctor decided to test him.
Catapang also commended the county and his doctor for being proactive and testing him in his car in the parking lot and not exposing anyone else.
Soon after finding out he was positive for the virus, he had two episodes of shortness of breath that almost sent him to the ER.
“There were scary moments,” Catapang said.
Ultimately, a combination of medicine and natural remedies helped him to start feeling better. His doctor gave him Mucinex, which helped open his airways, and he also took Tessalon Perles for relief from the coughing, he said. He took Tylenol for the fever.
He also found boiling ginger root and drinking it with lemon helped bring relief, as well as exposing his face to steam and letting it travel through the sinuses and airways.
These are not a cure, he knows, but they helped him with his symptoms.
“I'm a doctor of Physical Therapy,” Catapang said. “I believe in the medical and I believe in the natural. Nothing can beat the natural healing process of the body. I say that because I followed what the physician prescribed to me, but I also believe in the natural.”
But most importantly, Catapang added, talk to the doctor.
“Before you try anything else, you want to seek the advice of your primary care physician before trying it for the first time,” Catapang said.
He did lose his sense of taste and smell, which is now a symptom on the CDC’s list for the coronavirus.
“It's a weird feeling, but it's a good indication when you get it back,” Catapang said. “It’s a sign that you’re well.”
Catapang’s faith and mental strength also helped get him through.
“I prayed and meditated,” Catapang said. “It's tough. It's a struggle. It's awful. But if you have the proper mindset, even if you haven’t, if you're going to combine the body, mind and spirit, I think it’s the key to recovery.”
It’s impossible not to be spiritual in this situation, according to Catapang.
“One thing I realized is that my creator is bigger than this virus,” Catapang said. “My creator loves me and may still have a mission for me.”
For Catapang who has lost several doctor friends to the virus, mainly overseas, these thoughts help get him through.
“I think, ‘why did they pass on and why am I here?’” Catapang said. “I think it’s because of the fact that their mission has been accomplished. I mean, they passed on because what God wants them to do has been accomplished. And they’ve done a very good job; they have accomplished the mission. But I think for those who are able to recover, and not those in heaven, maybe we still have a mission. We just have to search for it.”
His parting advice is to pray for the vaccine, and when experts say "stay home," stay home.
“Because people are staying home, the decline of the episodes, the cases have gone down significantly,” Catapang said. “It’s very good and it’s important for the people to know about it.”
St. Francois County has had 26 confirmed cases of the virus.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
