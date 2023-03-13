The Paddle Battle pickleball tournament held in Fredericktown last weekend was a huge success.

The event was held in the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School cafetorium and gymnasium with 16 teams competing for the first-place trophy. The competitive spirits were high, but the real winners of the day were the kids who will benefit from the funds raised for Shop with a Hero, Madison County's equal to Shop with a Cop.

Usually, this time of year players and spectators would be competing in the annual Shop with a Hero basketball tournament, but with the rising interest in pickleball, organizers decided to try something new.

Charlet Pense said, just because we held the Paddle Battle does not mean the basketball tournament will not be held at all. Organizers have retained their interest in holding the annual basketball game.

Pickleball has been rising in popularity, not only locally but nationally and globally. The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong and is something the whole family can enjoy.

The Paddle Battle was a perfect example of this, with players of a wide variety of ages and skill levels coming together for a day of competition.

The tournament was not just a competitive event, but a family-friendly one as well. Many players brought their families, including young children, to cheer them on and enjoy the festivities. The atmosphere was lively and supportive, with participants and spectators alike enjoying the camaraderie of the occasion.

Pense emphasized the family-friendly aspect of the tournament, saying, "We were thrilled to see so many families come out and enjoy the tournament together. It really added to the sense of community that we were trying to create."

Kids of all ages were seen on the sidelines, watching their parents and other players battle it out on the court. Many of them were eagerly looking forward to the day when they would be old enough to play themselves.

During a ten-minute break between brackets, Deacon Sawyer, 2, was seen out on the court with a paddle ready to play while his mom and dad, Jennifer and Justin Sawyer, tossed him the pickleball.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said he loved to see how many kids came out to be a part of the day, including his own daughters.

Since Hovis started playing pickleball, his daughter AJ said, it is literally all he can talk about.

"It's so fun and competitive and easy to pick up and play," Hovis said. "The average person can pick this game up in a matter of a couple hours."

Despite the friendly atmosphere, the competition was fierce, with teams vying for the top spot. The matches were fast-paced and exciting, with four courts playing at a time.

In the end, two teams emerged victorious, taking home the coveted trophies. Doug Brown and Mark Unger came in first place. Jon Moore and Jacob Wiser took home second place.

Third place, Lee Thurman and Steve Phillips, arguably won the best prize with each team member going home with a jar of Vlasic kosher dill pickle spears.

But even the teams that didn't make it to the top were still winners in their own way.

"The real prize here is the sense of community and togetherness," Pense said. "This tournament showed that pickleball is not just a sport, it's a way to connect with others, make lasting memories and at the same time raise money for a good cause."

The Paddle Battle was a resounding success raising a good chunk of money for Shop with a Hero. With such a great turnout and positive feedback, it's clear the event will return in the future.

