Pilot Knob, Elephant Rocks parks to host public meeting Oct. 17

Representatives from Missouri State Parks are inviting the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Elephant Rocks State Park on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site day-use picnic shelter. The park staff will also be celebrating family with an activity before the meeting. Each child in attendance will be given a wooden garden box or tool box to construct for that special person who fills the role of guardian.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is located in southeast Missouri at 118 E. Maple St., Pilot Knob. For more information about the meeting, call the site at 573-546-3454.

The public is invited to share comments about the facilities and their operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.