Pilot Knob, Elephant Rocks parks to host public meeting Oct. 17
Pilot Knob, Elephant Rocks parks to host public meeting Oct. 17

Battle of Pilot Knob, Elephant Rocks to host public meeting Oct. 17

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Elephant Rocks State Park on Oct. 17.

 Missouri State Parks

Representatives from Missouri State Parks are inviting the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site and Elephant Rocks State Park on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site day-use picnic shelter. The park staff will also be celebrating family with an activity before the meeting. Each child in attendance will be given a wooden garden box or tool box to construct for that special person who fills the role of guardian.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is located in southeast Missouri at 118 E. Maple St., Pilot Knob. For more information about the meeting, call the site at 573-546-3454.

The public is invited to share comments about the facilities and their operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks, according to park officials. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

