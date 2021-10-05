Pilot Knob historic site hosting movie night on Saturday

If you’re looking for a Halloween-themed movie to watch on Saturday night, the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is the place to be.

The historic site is hosting a movie night featuring “Goosebumps” at 7 p.m.

This free event will take place outdoors in the day-use area. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

The movie was originally scheduled to be shown last Saturday but was postponed due to rain.

This is the second movie night the historic site has hosted. About 40 people attended a showing of “Sargent York” at the end of August. The movie details the life and service of the most decorated U.S. veteran in World War I. Two park volunteers and WWI reenactors were on hand to show off the uniforms and equipment used in the war.

Bryan Bethel, manager of the historic site, started the movie nights after seeing how successful they were at his last park -- Harry S Truman State Park in Independence -- where crowds of 200-300 people gathered.

He said the first movie night was well-received and they got a lot of positive feedback on it.

“We have a lot of interest in this one and expect a pretty good crowd,” he added.