A Pilot Knob woman and her infant son quickly became involved in a unique experience on Saturday while attending the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory parade in downtown St. Louis.
Pat Maroon of the St. Louis Blues picked up her son Corwin and placed the 1-year-old child in the Stanley Cup.
Jasmine (Kamper) Johnson grew up in Desloge with her mother, Shari Davis, her brothers, Jeremy and Jeffrey, and sister Jami. Johnson attended North County High School during her freshman and sophomore years before her family moved to Arnold. Johnson now lives in Pilot Knob with her husband Patrick Johnson and their daughter Destiny and son Corwin.
Johnson said that when she was growing up her brothers always had the TV remote, which meant that hockey was always on the screen.
“Since it was on, I watched it,” said Johnson. “It was my husband Patrick who brought out the die-hard fan in me.”
Johnson said that 2015 was the first time she watched all 82 regular season games. Johnson said that both her babies would kick while celebrating goals while she was pregnant with them.
“My 2-year-old daughter Destiny knows all the songs – 'Power Play Dance,' 'Goal Song,' 'When the Blues Go Marching In,' and even the 'National Anthem' – all from watching hockey,” said Johnson.
Corwin, who just turned 1 on June 7 (which Johnson notes is the same day Vladimir Tarasenko's youngest baby boy was born). She said he stays glued to the television and claps along with his sister during the games.
“Because we are die-hard fans, when the Blues won the Stanley Cup we said right away we were taking the kids to the parade no matter what,” said Johnson.
Johnson said that as she saw the estimated crowd numbers grow, she became increasingly fearful of not being able to find a good spot, especially with two young children and a double stroller.
“My cousin, Rhonda Shaw, lives in south St. Louis County and is a die-hard fan as well so she just decided to camp out on Market Street starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning so we could have a good seat."
On Saturday at 8 a.m. Johnson said that she and the kids, her mom, and her aunt Mary Arnold met up with her cousin and were able to take their seats right along the rails that blocked off the street for the parade.
When the parade began, Johnson said that her daughter Destiny just waved and her aunt Mary was holding Corwin seated on the rail so he could see.
“Most babies would scream because of all the loud noise, but not mine – they had the best time ever,” said Johnson.
Johnson said that first, Oskar Sundqvist came by with his girlfriend and they personally handed Corwin beads and then Sundqvist leaned down and told Destiny how pretty she was and asked if she was a princess and kissed her hand.
Johnson said then Tyler Bozak came along with his wife and their own infant daughter and Bozak just walked over and picked Corwin up and held him. Johnson said then Jordan Binnington came along walking the rails and giving high-fives.
“When he saw Aunt Mary holding Corwin he came over, picked him up and said ‘OK I’ll take him’ and started walking away and then said ‘just kidding’ and brought him back,” said Johnson. “We then saw crowds of security personnel wearing yellow vests and walking down Market Street. Pat Maroon who is the hometown hero comes carrying the cup across the street from us and suddenly he turns around and walks right in our direction.”
Johnson said she and the rest of the crowd were preparing to give the cup some attention, but Maroon just reached down and grabbed Corwin and sat him in the cup. Johnson said she was in shock and when Maroon brought Corwin back no words were even exchanged.
Johnson said that 48 hours later, she and her husband still can’t believe it happened.
“My husband was under the weather that day and couldn’t make it to the parade and missed being there for the moment of a lifetime,” said Johnson. “The attention from all of this is crazy. The feeling is indescribable. All I can remember are fans behind us screaming and me repeatedly saying, ‘he put my baby in the cup!'”
“My baby boy sat in the Stanley Cup!”
