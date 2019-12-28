A big league celebrity was at 12 West in Farmington earlier this month as part of a meeting for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization that works with local student athletes in a Christian setting.
Farmington resident and Councilman Dennis Robinson is a local board member of the FCA and explained the reason behind the meeting.
“This is an appreciation luncheon for some of the major contributors to FCA,” he said. “Rick Horton is here, he is an ex-baseball pitcher and voice of the Cardinals. We also have Ted Siebenman who is our [Area Director-Ozark Gateway].”
According to Siebenman, the FCA works through coaches and athletes to transform the world. They meet with middle and high school coaches in different areas throughout the country.
“My particular area is seven counties,” he said. “Missouri counties of Jefferson, St. Francois, Washington, Ste. Genevieve, Franklin, Gasconade and Crawford.
“When we work with coaches, we really engage with them first, equip them, empower them, and what they do is find student leaders. Student leaders then form a huddle at the school, a huddle meets two to four times a month. They talk about school issues, sports, and also grow in their faith. We train these student leaders throughout the year, we have different camps.”
This year, the FCA celebrated 65 years of managing their ministry in the United States. The group has grown into a global organization with 1,700 employees. FCA had been in the St. Louis area for 50 years with the expansion into this area in the last six to seven years.
“Over the years, many professional athletes have been involved,” said Siebenman. “Rick Horton got involved in the mid 1980s when he was playing. Todd Worrell got involved and is still involved. We have a former St. Louis Cardinal Football Player, Mark Arneson, and today those three are still heavily involved. Mike Matheny, former baseball player and manager, he’s attending the camps over the summer.”
Siebenman stressed that the FCA is a student-led organization. Since they are student-led, students and athletes can talk about faith and gospel in the schools.
“We are non-denominational, we have kids from many different churches, walks of life, to get involved,” he said. “We see that 70% of the kids that are attending our huddles, they don’t have a home church, they’re not going to church. We don’t compete with the church, we want them to get involved and find their own church.”
The FCA is 100% donor funded with fundraising events throughout the year. Siebenman estimated that an average of 20-40 students attend the meetings at each school on a regular basis. They will host events before or after a football or basketball game where 80-100 kids will participate.
Horton is a former area director for FCA and still represents the organization on a part time basis. He shared some of his Christian testimony and working with FCA.
“FCA is my heartbeat,” he said. “It’s my DNA, I just love what FCA does, there’s a need for coaches to have a platform to be able to share their faith with their students in school settings. It’s also a place for student leaders to be able to stand up and say, ‘Yes, I believe in God and I’m seeking him in my life, and I would like to tell you about that’.”
Horton stressed that students need to realize that freedom of religion is a founding principle of this country, and that they don’t need to hide in a shell and not share their faith.
“Student leadership is so important, coach leadership is so important, because we know that parent’s influence starts to wane at some point,” he said. “Been there and done that. My kids are 29 and 32, at some point you hope that somebody else will come into their lives and reinforces what they’ve heard in church and at home.”
Understanding the day-to-day needs of faculty members is also a big concern to Horton.
“If you go visit coach in the middle of the day, sometimes you realize that they needed to have fellowship in the middle of that day, because they are dealing with everything, and they need support,” he said. “So, we do go on the campus and serve the coach, we know that sometimes it’s a nice glass of cold water on a tough day.”
Horton went to his first FCA meeting when in college, because a girl he liked who played tennis asked him to go. He didn’t even know what FCA was.
“FCA was just three letters for me,” he said. “I got the ‘A’ part down, the ‘F’ and ‘C’ I had no idea. “The point is, that’s what’s happening on campus, the influence of athletics is strong. It’s a way to introduce a faith component to a student that might not be getting it at church, or may not be getting it at home. So, it’s to give them a place to experience Christian Fellowship and help them deal with life’s issues.”
The beginning of Horton’s spiritual journey began when his teammates invited him to a Bible study and to chapel when he was playing minor league baseball with the Cardinals.
“These guys wanted to go to this chapel, they kind of drug me in there,” he said. “The influence of these teammates of mine kind of set this basis for me to love FCA’s impact of team concept within an athletic context.
"It doesn’t mean that athletics is the most important thing in the world, if the students that are involved in Park Hills or Farmington or whatever school become better athletes at the end of the day because they learned something, that’s fine, that’s not the goal. The goal is for them to be deeper in their relationship with the God that created them.
“We all need to be around people that reinforce us and support us. To have a discussion about how to deal with winning and to deal with losing, and all the material that we supply them goes in that direction.
"We can discuss perseverance, discuss confidence, discuss player-coach relationships, we have curriculum on all those subjects to help students lead their peers into being more Godly athletes and for coaches to coach in a more Godly way. There’s plenty of that in the other direction. You don’t have to look very far to see athletes and coaches that make wrong decisions that are in positions of influence. We want to be in a position of influence to fortify them to coach and compete in Godly ways.”
