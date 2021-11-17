Plans announced for EMAA taking over former MARMC campus

The former Mineral Area Regional Medical Center will soon be getting a new life as a central institution for those suffering from homelessness, mentally illness and substance abuse issues.

East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) is applying for a Community Development Block Grant with the Department of Economic Development through the state of Missouri for up to $2 million to renovate a portion of the old hospital. If successful, the grant will be administered by St. Francois County.

As part of the grant application process, St. Francois County and EMAA held a public hearing Monday night about the grant and how the institution would serve the community.

Keri McCrorey, executive director of EMAA, led the meeting.

“Over the course of a few months we have been working with several people to bring together what is called ‘Dream Big,’” she said. “…It is through the collaboration of 20-plus community organizations that has created Dream Big.

"Our goal through the collaboration was to determine the needs of the community so that the building could be used to meet the needs of this community. We know that our area suffers greatly due to lack of access to care for the underinsured and uninsured and the inability to pay for medical, dental and mental health/behavioral health.”

McCrorey said the collaboration identified several key components that were needed for the facility: A skilled nursing facility, an assisted living facility and a behavioral health hospital.

“Great Mines Health Center will be providing dental, medical and behavior health,” she said. “The Farmington Senior Center will be staying where it’s at. There will be a 24-hour daycare and a crisis unit as well.”

According to McCrorey, mental and behavioral health needs are a huge issue in the area.

“In southeast Missouri, we have a big black hole for mental and behavioral health care. You have mental and behavioral health patients tying up emergency rooms and tying up beds, we know there is a huge need. What happens sometimes when people present to the emergency room locally, there are no other services to help them through the case that they have. They are often times transported out of the area; many times to Springfield or St. Louis and that poses a problem for many families that live in our community.”

McCrorey mentioned a couple of facilities already on site, the Uplift Center and the temporary containers to help with the homeless.

“The adjacent services on the property are the Uplift Day Center,” she said. “It is for homeless people to come in and take a shower, do their laundry or get a hot meal.

"We also have an overnight shelter where there are two containers that have 10 bedrooms that people can come in and sleep overnight. Eventually we are going to be moving the shelter to the back of the property to what was called the old maintenance building. We are also developing some low-income housing if we get approved.”

Iron and Madison County have agreed to assist in the application process for the grant.

Great Mines Health Center is a federally qualified healthcare provider that EMAA is partnering with in the endeavor.

“They are dedicated to providing services to clients with little to no income as well as the general population,” McCrorey said. “They accept payments on a sliding scale fee which is determined by the client’s income. At this time, where they are located, they are already at capacity there. They need room to expand.”

The first floor of the three-story building that Great Mines will utilize will house routine behavioral services. A drive-up pharmacy will be at the end of the building. The second floor will be primary care providers, pediatrics, maternity and ancillary services such as podiatry. On the third floor, clients will have access to dental services. The old emergency room will house a 23-hour crisis care clinic and urgent care for behavioral health.

The Farmington Ministerial Alliance will have a storage area and the food pantry will be moving to the complex.

There are also plans for 42-unit low-income housing complex in the empty lot located in front of the senior center.

McCrorey stated that EMAA will be gifted the building by the current owner, Sharo Shirshekan, once the programs are lined out. Shirshekan has spent several years on renovations and obtaining the proper permits and certificates of need from the state of Missouri for each type of facility in the complex.

“We need the $2 million to finish the renovations in the three-story building, the Ministerial Alliance area, the daycare area and the emergency department and doing some finishing work in the skilled nursing and assisted living facility.”

After the original presentation, Shirshekan stated, “This building will provide beginning-to-end service. People that come in crisis can go to the one-hour crisis or go to the 23-hour crisis depending on how severe they are. From crisis, if they are homeless, there is a 62-bed homeless shelter. They can house them there and feed them. We adjust their medication and check what is wrong with them; physically, mentally and chemically. Sometimes they are over-medicated, we detox them.”

Shirshekan stated that it will take much more than the $2 million to finish the project, but he is committed to funding the rest of the renovation and seeing the project to completion.

