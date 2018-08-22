Two men with plans to open a used car business on Desloge’s Eastern Outer Road with hopes of eventually making it a new automobile dealership have hit an unexpected snag.
According to Desloge City Administrator Dan Bryan, news about the proposed car dealership came to the city’s attention at the board of aldermen meeting held May 14 at city hall.
“We had a couple of gentlemen come in and speak during the public comment portion of our meeting who told us they had aspirations of putting a business on the outer road,” he said. “They’re working with the property owner out there, taking advantage of the ‘will build to suit’ lease property out there. What they’ve been proposing is to bring in a car dealership.
“Their plan was to first open the business as a new to pre-owned dealership, with more emphasis placed on the pre-owned vehicles. It would also have a maintenance and parts department. Their objective is to earn a good standing. They’ve been in contact with Kia and Mitsubishi and I guess they’ve been asked to show them some good numbers for a year or two to work towards a franchise with them.”
The plan is now in limbo however because the board of aldermen voted against a vital part of the plan at its August meeting.
“They came to us with a lot consolidation to consolidate three smaller tracts on the west side of the Eastern Outer Road — that land that’s sandwiched between U.S. 67 and the outer road — just south of the Jehovah’s Witness church,” City Administrator Dan Bryan said. “That was approved.
“We had a public meeting about that which went right into the Planning and Zoning Committee meeting which covered the lot consolidation of that property, plus the conditional use of that property for the dealership. Then that meeting blended right into the board of aldermen meeting at 7 p.m. So, it was a very busy night for that particular topic.
Bryan said planning and zoning approved the consolidation with a vote of 3-2 and then the conditional use of the property as a used auto dealership also passed with a vote of 3-2.
“The recommendation was then to approve it from planning and zoning to board of aldermen,” he said. “The board discussed it and unanimously approved the lot consolidation and then we had a 3-2 vote for the conditional use. Chris Gremminger missed the meeting and we had to have a vote with the majority of the entire board for it to pass, so that required four ‘yes’ votes to pass it and it fell one short of passing.”
According to Bryan, the two who voted against conditional use of the land for a used car dealership were Ward I Alderman Deion Christopher and Ward III Alderman Alvin Sutton.
“I think some of the concerns were overall traffic over there — increased traffic with two churches over there,” he said. “The application said it was a seven day a week business, however, the potential business owners said that was not true because they can’t sell on Sunday due to state law.
“There was also concern about additional work for the police department to go out there and check on a business on the outer road — that it would be taxing on the department. But [Desloge Police Chief James Bullock] spoke up and said, ‘I remember putting on my departmental comments for it that it wouldn’t be a problem. It would be an additional check on a business that we would have to do, however, it’s no problem for the police department.’
“I think the other big fear was if it would ever turn into a new car dealership and I think they didn’t want just another run-of-the-mill used car dealership that’s along U.S. 67. I think that was a big part of it. I think the plus to the plan that these guys presented was the design of the building. It’s in two levels. The main level would have over 9,000 feet of showroom floor space. They pitched this real attractive building with a lot of glass — a real good-looking building.
“The lower level of that would house the service department, so your vehicle lifts and maintenance guys would be working out of the bottom. In my mind, it’s a lot of work and a lot of money to just put into a used car dealership, but I know that these two guys who have been in the car business for many years of their lives have got to prove to these franchises that they can sustain.
“There’s a little bit of time that you would have to allow them to gain that trust from these companies. I think that’s where it fell short with some of the board members. What we’re going to do is look to see when it can be brought back up when the entire board can weigh in on it,” Bryan said. “So, it’s kind of on hold at this point until we can re-vote on the conditional use of that property."
