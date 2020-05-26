Planting smiles in Fredericktown

Driving into downtown Fredericktown it is hard to miss the beautiful planters filled with various flowers recently.
The Community Beautification Committee, along with volunteers from Safe Harbor Hospice, dodged rain drops on April 29 to plant flowers grown by the Fredericktown High School 2019-20 Greenhouse Class.
"Every small thing that we can do to show some love for our town has a positive effect on visitors as well as citizens," CBC President Jennifer Ballew said. "It brings a smile and a pleasant thought when we see pretty flowers and a tidy environment."
Ballew said she loves seeing the beautiful flowers throughout town, not only for their beauty, but for the sense of pride in the community it conveys, as well as a willingness to make the town a pleasant and attractive place to live, work and visit.
When deciding on plants for the planters, Ballew said the committee looks for "a spiller, a filler and a thriller."
"A spiller is a vining plant that cascades over the edge of the pot," Ballew said. "A filler is a shorter variety of plant that literally just fills up the space in a pot and a thriller is the centerpiece, such as a tall spike or other eye-catching element."
Ballew said a good tolerance for heat and drought also factor into the decision, and the committee tries to use several plants which have attractive, colorful foliage.
"We try to have a fairly unifying theme, so that it doesn't look like a hodge-podge of random plants thrown together, but rather like repetition of a pattern," Ballew said. "We have always done the planters at the courthouse and city hall in red, white and blue."
Ballew said the committee members make it a priority to buy from local sources. She said the community supports them, and they want to support community business in return.
"This year, we thought the students may have unusual challenges in cultivating or selling their plants, so this seemed like a good way to show our appreciation to the ag department," Ballew said.
Fredericktown High School agriculture teacher Laura Bittle is extremely proud of her students and said she is very excited to have plants from the greenhouse used to beautify the town.
The 2019-20 Greenhouse Class which oversaw the plants included Alex Sikes, Laci Francis, Emilie Parsley, Dylan Thurman, Jeff Wilson, Jeffery Emlund, Joey Brunk, Chris Bates and Matt Evans.
"Providing our students the opportunity to contribute to our community in a positive way is something I am glad we have been able to accomplish," Bittle said. "It is my hope that when the students are out and about this summer they will see how their hard work and learning paid off. I feel the more the students feel invested in the community the greater their sense of citizenship and pride for our community will be."
Ballew said people have come to expect to see the plants every year, just as they expect to see holiday greenery and seasonal decorations in the winter. She said she thinks most people in the community appreciate the efforts.
The Community Beautification Committee is always looking for community members to get involved.
"There are so many ways to participate and I welcome anyone to contact me that is interested," Ballew said. "One thing that would be really helpful would be to 'adopt' a planter, or three, to maintain for the summer. Lots of planters are in places where they don't 'belong' to a particular business, but they still have to be watered, weeded and trash removed. Yes, it's a thing."
Ballew said last year, CBC member Ken Connelly from The Depot Cafe assumed the duty, but that it is a lot for one person to maintain. She said, because of the heat of the season, the plants must be watered at least a couple times per week.
"The ones that are placed at a business establishment that is currently occupied are usually well-maintained by the business people," Ballew said. "If you enjoy seeing the planters, simply tell the business owners 'thank you' for helping our downtown look nice. A little pat on the back is always welcome."
Ballew said the committee has lots of projects going on through the year and would love to have more people engaged. She said you do not need a special skill or talent to be involved, just an interest, and your thoughts are welcome.
"As more people are aware of what we do, and are willing to get involved and talk to their neighbors about this, it will create a greater awareness of every citizen's responsibility to contribute to the betterment of their own town," Ballew said. "That is our ultimate goal. Everybody has something to offer in restoring a sense of pride in Fredericktown."
Ballew said the committee had a long list of volunteers to help with the planters but, due to social distancing guidelines, the number was limited. She said keeping people safe and healthy was the committee's number-one priority.
"I would like to thank all the business people in town, as well as the city and county employees, who water, weed and clean the planters all season. We love you," Ballew said. "Thank you to the people from Safe Harbor Hospice that helped plant the pots and to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce for all the help with lots of our projects."
Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis said she loves to see the planters filled with vibrant healthy flowers. She said it adds an inviting element to downtown.
"To see the flowers, a sign we always relate to springtime, can put a smile on your heart whether you realize it or not," Korokis said. "This is especially more important now."
Korokis said we think of flowers and spring as a sense of rebirth and hope and that is something we could all use a big dose of.
"This city is absolutely supportive of this project and is very thankful for this group," Korokis said. "They give back to their community by using their very special talent of growing and planting flowers, a gift not all of us have been blessed with."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
