Planting smiles in Fredericktown

Ballew said people have come to expect to see the plants every year, just as they expect to see holiday greenery and seasonal decorations in the winter. She said she thinks most people in the community appreciate the efforts.

The Community Beautification Committee is always looking for community members to get involved.

"There are so many ways to participate and I welcome anyone to contact me that is interested," Ballew said. "One thing that would be really helpful would be to 'adopt' a planter, or three, to maintain for the summer. Lots of planters are in places where they don't 'belong' to a particular business, but they still have to be watered, weeded and trash removed. Yes, it's a thing."

Ballew said last year, CBC member Ken Connelly from The Depot Cafe assumed the duty, but that it is a lot for one person to maintain. She said, because of the heat of the season, the plants must be watered at least a couple times per week.

"The ones that are placed at a business establishment that is currently occupied are usually well-maintained by the business people," Ballew said. "If you enjoy seeing the planters, simply tell the business owners 'thank you' for helping our downtown look nice. A little pat on the back is always welcome."