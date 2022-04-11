‘Play It Forward’ project is topic of April Women’s Connection

Luke Strege will be speaking about the Parkland All-Inclusive Playground project at this month’s Women’s Connection Brunch being held from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall of the Farmington Presbyterian Church on Columbia and Cayce streets.

To make your reservations or cancellations for the $10 event, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274.

The Play It Forward in the Parkland All-Inclusive Playground project in Farmington’s Engler Park offers all kids, regardless of abilities, a place to laugh and play together. As the spokesman for the group, Strege will present what was involved in the planning of the project, as well as exciting news of its arrival.

Also known as Mineral Area College head basketball coach, Strege — who is now in his seventh season at MAC — graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1999, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing. He began his collegiate coaching career in 2000, as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and then Western Kentucky University before becoming assistant men’s basketball coach at Towson University in Baltimore, in addition to six years spent at Quincy University in Illinois.

Strege’s record at Western Kentucky University is an impressive one with 49 wins between the years 2012 and 2014 — the most during any two years in the program’s history — and lead the team to win the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

He and his wife, Christine are the proud parents of Mason, Griffin and Jason.

Also speaking at the brunch will be Ann Varwig of St. Charles, who will speak on the topic, “From Hate to Love. Nothing is Impossible.” She’ll tell her story of being a girl growing up in her dad’s non-Christian immigrant family and her “fallen away” mom’s Christian family. Varwig grew up conflicted and angry, but God in His mercy led her to a knowledge of who He truly is. She has now been in Christian ministry for 35 years.

After leaving St. Louis Christian College where she was the vocal professor and choir and ensemble director, she now has a vocal studio in her home. Her husband of 44 years, Dave, and she have two married daughters and six delightful grandchildren.

