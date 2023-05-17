Plein Air at Engler Park, sponsored by the East Ozarks Audubon Society (EOAS), will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in several locations throughout the park.

The "art in the open air" event is an opportunity for participants to be artistic, or simply enjoy watching other artists of all skill levels as they work in the wonderful surroundings of Farmington's Engler Park.

"Set up an easel for yourself, your children, or with a group of friends," said local artist and EOAS member Dianne Dickerson, "or just stroll the Crouch Nature Sanctuary, the Lewis Nature Trail, along the St. Francis River—or wherever you fancy—and watch as others work.

"Creative spirits of all ages and levels of skill may bring their pastels, paints, pencils or other favorite art medium and find a spot to start working. Artists are free to choose whatever view they want to portray or any aspect they find interesting in Engler Park."

Dickerson added that those entering the competition must complete between their artwork between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A special feature at the event will be a children’s art table where volunteers will provide supplies and guidance to assist children, along with accompanying adults, as they decide where and what they want to draw or paint.

Contestants may register for the Plein Air event at Engler Park's Winston Butterfly Garden starting at 7 a.m. and throughout the day. Judging begins at 2 p.m., with prize money to be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in two categories: Adults (15 years old and older), and Children under the age of 15.

"Drinking water will be supplied, and one or more food vendors are expected to show up, but you might want to bring a picnic lunch," Dickerson said. "Also, don’t forget portable chairs, lawn blankets, and bug repellent to add comfort to a day spent in the open air."

The Farmington Community Garden is donating ribbons and EAOS has donated $300 for the awards. The Farmington Public Library is also offering participants the opportunity to exhibit the artwork they completed during the Plein Air event in a special display that will run September through October.

"In the event of rain, the Plein Art event will be rescheduled to May 27, but hopefully the artful spirits will bring a sunny day," Dickerson said.

For more information, contact Dianne at 573-330-0230 or Ann at 573-705-8880.