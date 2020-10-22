Poker run organized to benefit Officer Brooks

There will be a 50-50 drawing and a silent auction to raise even more money. Prizes will be given for the best and worst poker hands.

Joni Peters, who worked with Brooks in the Department of Corrections before she retired from HR, and Tim Huff, a Farmington Correctional Center sergeant who has participated with Brooks for years in Shop with a Cop, are working on the fundraiser, canvassing vendors as far as St. Louis to collect items for the poker run’s silent auction.

“Rob’s Guns of Leadington just donated a $1,000 gift certificate to the effort for the grand prize, and we’re pleased as punch, just absolutely thrilled,” Peters said. “Cedar Falls Tactical, they donated a weather-proof bag with a whole lot of good stuff in it, and Goldstar Harley Davidson has given us a basket, too. The community support has been phenomenal.”

She added Lowe’s, JJ’s Uniforms, Family Video, Big Dick’s Barbecue and many other local vendors have been generous, as well.

Anyone wanting to donate to the poker run can contact Huff at 573-705-2190, or Peters at 573-482-0596. She said they’re willing to pick up any donations or contributions.