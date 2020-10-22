Poker run organized to benefit Officer Brooks

A poker run to benefit an accident-stricken training officer with the Department of Corrections will take place on Saturday at Cuzzins in Farmington. The run is sponsored by Rob’s Guns of Leadington and Cedar Falls Tactical of Bonne Terre. Proceeds raised from the run will help with medical bills accumulated since Brooks was first hospitalized almost a month ago.
Officer Jeremy Brooks, 41, of Farmington, who is also a part-time Bonne Terre police officer, survived a fatal crash in the early Sunday morning hours of Sept. 27 that took the life of the driver, Emily Clifford, 27, of Desloge. The accident occurred on Route K east of Sickman Road. Both had been wearing seat belts in the single-vehicle crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A public Facebook post on Oct. 20 indicated Brooks was being moved to rehab, that he was opening his eyes, seemed to be able to focus them, and was moving his hands and feet. A candlelight vigil for Brooks and a memorial for Clifford had been held in Bonne Terre’s Veterans Park on Sept. 30.
Saturday’s Silver Line Poker Run, organized by Missouri Corrections Officers Association, starts with 10 a.m. registration, $20 per person, at Cuzzins Bar and Grill in Farmington. Motorcycles, cars, trucks — anything on “two wheels or more” — will take off at 11 a.m. for Hub’s Pub & Grill in Bonne Terre, then head to Dew Drop Inn in Bloomsdale, they’ll wend their way to Midway Bar & Grill near Weingarten, then head back to Cuzzins.
There will be a 50-50 drawing and a silent auction to raise even more money. Prizes will be given for the best and worst poker hands.
Joni Peters, who worked with Brooks in the Department of Corrections before she retired from HR, and Tim Huff, a Farmington Correctional Center sergeant who has participated with Brooks for years in Shop with a Cop, are working on the fundraiser, canvassing vendors as far as St. Louis to collect items for the poker run’s silent auction.
“Rob’s Guns of Leadington just donated a $1,000 gift certificate to the effort for the grand prize, and we’re pleased as punch, just absolutely thrilled,” Peters said. “Cedar Falls Tactical, they donated a weather-proof bag with a whole lot of good stuff in it, and Goldstar Harley Davidson has given us a basket, too. The community support has been phenomenal.”
She added Lowe’s, JJ’s Uniforms, Family Video, Big Dick’s Barbecue and many other local vendors have been generous, as well.
Anyone wanting to donate to the poker run can contact Huff at 573-705-2190, or Peters at 573-482-0596. She said they’re willing to pick up any donations or contributions.
Peters said she hoped the weather will cooperate on Saturday, although she indicated she had good faith that the supportive nature of law enforcement would shine through, regardless of whether skies are gray or blue.
“We expect quite a turnout,” she said, adding Brooks is a member of Untouchables Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, and is also a member of Missouri Corrections Officers Association which is organizing Saturday’s poker run.
“We won’t be on major highways, except on Highway 67 to Y, we’re picking the route according to the weather, we’ll try to stay off main highways,” she said.
A poker run organized by Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and held last Saturday in Bonne Terre raised almost $1,500 for Brooks, Huff said. There’s also a fund set up at First State Community Bank, and Bonne Terre police are holding a raffle for a gun donated by Cedar Falls Tactical.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
