Try 1 month for 99¢
Ste. Genevieve Polar Bear 5k Poker Run

Normally, about 100 people show up to the Polar Bear 5k Poker Run, and organizers are expecting a similar turnout this year.

 Courtesy of the Polar Bear Facebook Page

Looking for a fun way to beat the cold this winter?

Join in on the fun at Ste. Genevieve County Community Center as they host their 15th annual Polar Bear 5k Poker Run on Feb. 9.

The Polar Bear Poker Run, which starts at 9 a.m., will take place on a challenging course on Progress Parkway in Ste. Genevieve. 

Early registration ends Jan. 15, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to join. Registration will be available up until the day of the race. The cost is $25. 

The race will start at the Ste. Genevieve Community Center, and each participant will be given two poker cards to start out. The race will then go through Progress Drive, and end up back at the Community Center, where participants will get three more poker cards. The grand prize will go to the person with the highest poker hand.

A trophy will also be awarded to the top overall male and female of the run. Medals will go to the top finishers in each age division.

The age divisions include, separately for males and females: 15 and under, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, and 60-plus.

Usually there is are an average of 100 people at the event. 

For further information, contact the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center at 573-883-5244. To register, visit www.sgccc.com/programs/races.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at rgann@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments