Looking for a fun way to beat the cold this winter?
Join in on the fun at Ste. Genevieve County Community Center as they host their 15th annual Polar Bear 5k Poker Run on Feb. 9.
The Polar Bear Poker Run, which starts at 9 a.m., will take place on a challenging course on Progress Parkway in Ste. Genevieve.
Early registration ends Jan. 15, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to join. Registration will be available up until the day of the race. The cost is $25.
The race will start at the Ste. Genevieve Community Center, and each participant will be given two poker cards to start out. The race will then go through Progress Drive, and end up back at the Community Center, where participants will get three more poker cards. The grand prize will go to the person with the highest poker hand.
A trophy will also be awarded to the top overall male and female of the run. Medals will go to the top finishers in each age division.
The age divisions include, separately for males and females: 15 and under, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, and 60-plus.
Usually there is are an average of 100 people at the event.
For further information, contact the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center at 573-883-5244. To register, visit www.sgccc.com/programs/races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.