The Leadington Police Department is interviewing several people after shots were fired within the city limits.

Leadington Police Chief Dustin McKinney said the original call came from a man who stated there was a person coming down from Festus to shoot his son on College Road. 

“A short time after that there was a 'shots fired' call called out,” McKinney said. “We had a white Cadillac that was seen leaving the residence and a St. Francois County officer pulled the vehicle over on Flat River Road and detained two there. I spotted a gentleman walking down Flat River Road with no shirt on, so I stopped and talked to him.”

McKinney said the man told him that somebody shot at him. He added he and a deputy went out to the residence to speak with the homeowner.

“The homeowner was the one who called and said the people were coming there to harm his son,” McKinney explained. “So he shot two shots in the air to make them leave and that is about I have at this point.”

McKinney said a woman who was with the two men was arrested on several warrants and everyone was brought in for questioning to determine exactly what happened. The homeowner’s firearm was also confiscated since Leadington does have an ordinance in place that prohibits firing a weapon in city limits.

McKinney said they are still questioning everyone involved and it is an ongoing investigation. He added everything will be sent to the St. Francois County Prosecutor's Office for review once the investigation is complete.

He added it was a verbal disturbance that could have escalated into a physical disturbance and the gentleman fired shots into the air to scare them off because they are an elderly father and son.

