Authorities in Washington County were alerted to a reported robbery at a Potosi business Tuesday night. Officials said an investigation is still underway and asked that anyone with information about the reported theft contact police.

The Potosi Police Department said Wednesday in a social media post that at approximately 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers were dispatched to Potosi Dairy Queen in reference to a robbery that had reportedly occurred.

It was reported that a female employee was leaving the restaurant with a bank deposit bag and was approached in the parking lot by a male subject demanding the bank bag.

The employee reportedly dropped the bank bag. The man then allegedly took the bag along with the woman’s keys and cell phone. The employee told police she believed the male subject was armed with a handgun.

Police said the suspect was reported to have fled on foot toward Napa Auto Parts nearby. The woman’s phone and keys were reportedly recovered by officers close to the scene.

Potosi officers, along with Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, canvassed the area but reportedly did not find the man or the bank bag.

The employee described the male as having a slender build, medium height, and wearing a gray “Senior” shirt and a ski mask.

Potosi Police Chief Michael Gum said the man had not been located as of Thursday afternoon. The police chief said his department would provide further updates on the investigation as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the reported crime is encouraged to contact the Potosi Police Department at 573-438-5468.