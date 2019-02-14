Try 1 month for 99¢
Police looking for Delassus burglar

Harris Wholesale in Delassus is burglarized sometime between Sunday and Monday evening. The business is offering a $500 reward for information leading to arrest. 

 Provided by Harris Wholesale

Over the the weekend, two small businesses have been burglarized in a typically quiet little community just southwest of Farmington on Highway 221.

Harris Wholesale, LLC sits in the small township of Delassus and is a family-owned and operated business. The business is run by Tommy Harris and Nicole Patterson along with their four children.

Patterson said that between 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 someone entered the business through an office window.

“There was only a small entry way they could have gotten through,” said Patterson, “as there is a heavy shelving unit blocking a large portion of the window.”

Patterson said that glass and blinds were found thrown in the property adjacent to the building which belongs to Harris Wholesale as well.

“Between stolen money, broken cash registers, and property damage, we are estimating between $5,000 and $6,000 in loss,” said Patterson.

Patterson said that the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department advised her that they will attempt to collect fingerprints from the broken glass and the registers. In addition, Patterson stated that the individual must have cut themselves on the broken glass as a ‘makeshift’ bandage was found with blood on it. Patterson said that deputies believed they could lift DNA off of the bandage.

“I was contacted by Delassus Auction House on Wednesday and informed that someone had broken in there on Tuesday night,” said Patterson. “They said they were missing cash and a few items from the business.”

Harris and Patterson are offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible.

St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating the burglaries and searching for leads. Anyone with information on these burglaries is urged to contact the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-431-2777.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

