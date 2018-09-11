A suspect is being sought after several area law enforcement agencies were led in a pursuit Monday evening.
Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said it started at 6:04 p.m. when officers were called for a suspicious act off North Dover Street.
“A white Mazda II was driving up and down the street and that was the vehicle that ended up being in the pursuit,” Calvert said. “They were looking for this white Mazda as of 6:04 p.m. and another call for a suspicious act came in at 6:13 p.m., with no vehicle information, in the area of North County High School off Raider Road.”
Calvert said the pursuit began after they found the Mazda and the officer activated the lights and siren. He explained the pursuit went from Highway 47 to Highway 21 towards Potosi into Washington County.
He added Terre Du Lac assisted in the pursuit and Washington County was called to set up spike strips at the intersection of 47 and 21, but didn’t make it in time.
The pursuit took many Washington County back roads and in the process items were being thrown from the Mazda. A large bag of a white powdery substance struck a Bonne Terre patrol car and burst all over the hood and windshield.
“The bag exploded all over the police car and several other small baggies of a white powdery substance were (seen) being thrown out of the suspect vehicle on Highway 47,” Calvert said. “We were losing radio communications, so I terminated the pursuit near the Franklin County line due to the lack of the ability to contact the officers.”
Calvert said they are still investigating and do have a plate number from the vehicle. He reiterated that it was a white Mazda II last seen on Highway 185 heading toward Sullivan and a stop and hold has been put out on the vehicle for Bonne Terre charges, along with possible charges in St. Francois, Washington and Franklin counties.
“They were throwing out small packages of what appeared to contain a white powdery substance ... there are three or four officers out there looking for evidence at this time,” Calvert said late Monday evening. “We want to make sure we get that stuff off the roadway, so no one else gets it. We don’t know what it is at this time.”
“At one point the suspect vehicle did attempt to brake check one of my officers and run him off the road, so he had to pull off and that was when another one of my officers took over the pursuit to avoid an accident,” Calvert said.
If anyone sees the white Mazda II with Indiana plates they are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.
